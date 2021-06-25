Did our F16s Targeted the head of TTP in Afghanistan!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), along with his bodyguard Inqalabi Mehsud were killed in a so-called drone strike in Afghanistan. Some experts think it might have been our F16s that did the job, they bombed targets in Afghanistan recently.
Pakistan Targets a Resurgent TTP as Uncertainty Looms in Afghanistan
The withdrawal of U.S. troops raises questions about Pakistan’s ability to target TTP militants in Afghanistan.
thediplomat.com