Did our F16s Targeted the head of TTP in Afghanistan!

Pakistan Targets a Resurgent TTP as Uncertainty Looms in Afghanistan

Pakistan Targets a Resurgent TTP as Uncertainty Looms in Afghanistan The withdrawal of U.S. troops raises questions about Pakistan’s ability to target TTP militants in Afghanistan.

Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), along with his bodyguard Inqalabi Mehsud were killed in a so-called drone strike in Afghanistan. Some experts think it might have been our F16s that did the job, they bombed targets in Afghanistan recently.