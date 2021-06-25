What's new

Did our F16s Targeted the head of TTP in Afghanistan!

Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), along with his bodyguard Inqalabi Mehsud were killed in a so-called drone strike in Afghanistan. Some experts think it might have been our F16s that did the job, they bombed targets in Afghanistan recently.
Pakistan Targets a Resurgent TTP as Uncertainty Looms in Afghanistan
Pakistan Targets a Resurgent TTP as Uncertainty Looms in Afghanistan

The withdrawal of U.S. troops raises questions about Pakistan’s ability to target TTP militants in Afghanistan.
They should use Burraq armed drones and make atleast 10km buffer zone inside
Afghanistan.
 
