Nawaz not just said that Pakistan back-stabbed India but also went on to malign Two Nation theory as well as disrespect Islam and not so long ago, blamed Pakistan for Mumbai Attacks through Dawn media which was then quoted by Indian Counsel during ICJ hearing on Kalbhushan case. For sometimes, he pretend to be more of Indian PM than Pakistani and as Mehar Abbasi (the then Dunya News Anchor Person) quoted that he was just pleasing the left wing during his speech at Avari Lahore. Also, when a journalist questioned him about KJ while Nawaz was in London, his reply and interest in the issue is far more telling about Sharif's intention to expose India at all. This man alone has many credits that if he was in any other country, would have been hanged long ago.

