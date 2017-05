In a recent weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria claimed that the Saudi Arabian monarch, King Salman had apologized to Nawaz Sharif for not giving him a chance to speak at the US-Arab summit held last week in Riyadh.The FO representative stated, “Due to the shortage of time, leaders of 30 countries could not address the summit and King Salman has apologized to all the attendees for it.”The Prime Minister has been the target of much ridicule after his return from Saudi Arab because of the cold shoulder given to him by Saudis and President Trump.The headline “Saudi King apologized to Nawaz for snub at US-Arab-Islamic summit” is trending right now on Pakistani online news publications but the fact is that no such statement has been made public by the Saudi government and international media outlets have reported nothing to back up the claims of Mr. Nafees.Read More: The reason why Trump ignored Pakistan The headline is also misleading as it implies that King Salman directly addressed PM Nawaz Sharif when in reality the FO representative’s statement says that the purported apology was directed at all attendees.The Prime Minister has been the target of much ridicule after his return from Saudi Arab because of the cold shoulder given to him by Saudis and President Trump.Representatives of Pakistan were largely ignored at the international summit. In addition to the PM not being allowed to speak at the summit, the President of the U.S failed to acknowledge Pakistan in his speech addressing the Islamic world.There is much speculation surrounding the reason for this apparent snub. Many pundits have publicly said that this may have been because of the controversy surrounding PM Nawaz Sharif over the Panamagate investigation.