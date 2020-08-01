Did India attack China by proxy in Pakistan?

When militants attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on June 29, an assault launched with grenades and guns that left eight people dead including four assailants, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government quickly accused India of masterminding the attack. Pakistan’s security agencies claimed the attackers hailed from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an insurgent group listed by the United States, United Kingdom and Pakistan as a terrorist organization. A BLA spokesperson took responsibility for the assault, which he said was launched by “suicide attackers” in a Twitter message from an account that was later suspended. Asia Times could not contact the militant group active in remote areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Prime Minister Khan made no bones about the perpetrators when he told Parliament that he had “no doubt” that India was behind the deadly attack on the country’s economic hub of Peshawar. He said intelligence agencies were aware of Indian activity two months before the assault and that they had foiled four prior India-hatched terror plots. “We had a mutual economic interest in CPEC in which the Chinese investments and Pakistan’s economic prosperity is interlinked. It is legitimate to go to the bitter end in defending a venture in which your stakes are so high,” Moin said. Earlier this month, India’s media added fuel to the situation by running reports based on intelligence reports that claimed Pakistan had deployed 20,000 troops along the volatile and contested Line of Control in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. That, the reports said, put India at risk of a possible two-front war with China and Pakistan. Indian border security force soldiers keeping vigil near a military bunker along the Srinagar-Leh National highway on June 17, 2020. Photo: Faisal Khan/NurPhoto via AFP Forum Pakistan’s military’s media wing repudiated the report as “false and irresponsible.” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Major General Babar Iftikhar also refuted reports of the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan, including at the Skardu Airbase. India’s concerns of a possible two-front threat, not least at a time of extreme economic distress and fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak, give certain credence to speculation that the BLA could have acted tacitly in India’s interests by sending a threatening signal to China via Pakistan. Any future BLA attacks on the CPEC, which India likewise clearly sees as a Chinese threat to its national security and position, could elicit more top-level Pakistani allegations of India complicity and heighten regional tensions. But while Pakistan may see China’s military buildup vis-a-vis India at Ladakh as a new line of defense for the CPEC in the volatile Gilgit-Baltistan region, it’s not clear where and what the BLA may strike next considering China’s increasingly widespread interests and presence in the country. Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.