Did Imran removal blessing in disguise for him?

I request my Pakistani friends to please take the discussion in the right context. I have been observing the discourse in Pakistan for sometime. This is my understanding and I can be wrong so please feel free to disagree but let’s have a logical conversation. In my understanding Pakistan was in a very difficult economic situation and the situation was not going to improve, no matter who was leading it.



The proof to this is Imran recent statement that Pakistan is going to default know if anybody has any understanding of economy a default doesn’t happen in a month or two months it takes some time to get there given the current government is only power for a couple months. Imran khan is well aware that his tenure also contributed to this downfall. Now the corrective measures where all tough increasing electricity rates petrol prices etc. Imran was unwilling to take any of the steps which is actually fix economy and was not dragging it. Government changes they go to Saudi Arabia a condition has been put that you have to get IMF bailout before they can help basically pushing Pakistan to implement those economic measures that I am at once and that will help them survive or at least get better. This however is politically not a good move and whoever does this will get the blame. Shehbaz Sharif Will eventually have to implement those as he has left with no options all the options were already exercised by Imran before.



So net net current government will get the blame and Imran will come back to power even though this economic situation largely he’s responsible for it. I know people talk about the corruption in the past and all that that’s argument you guys are going to toss at me I buy all that and I agree that that might have happened no denying that part 3 1/2 years is pretty long time to at least show some improvement which I I didn’t see. Even any decent government should have left the economic in slightly better position than what it took over after three enough years but it is not it’s actually in far worse otherwise why would Imran say we are about to default I think he knew that he messed up.



Waiting to hear from you guys.