Did I just get scammed for 400$ ?

Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
So today I was coming home, it was raining a little bit so roads were bit slippery, At an exit I gave the indicator and a car from behind hit back of my car, and my car spin 3 times before going off road to grass, because of rain the Grass with water (I think) save me and my car from flipping over, I came out side quickly to check on other drive to make sure they are ok, a cop showed up and he ask us if we both are ok and need any medical attention, I was just panic and shocked and processing the situation cause this is the first time I was dealing with a accident and Cop, Cop asked us both to get our Registration and license, I get it but cop ask us if we don't want to file a report than we can go through insurance or settle it among us, he help push my car out of grass and he was on his way. The Guy and I was talking about and he said if I pay him cash than there is no need for insurance companies to get involved, he told me that would take my insurance go up and I had a 500 deductible which I would have to pay anyway, so he asked for money and I ended up giving him 400$ through cash app, my car was not damage just Rubbed off, his fender was damage and bumper was damage to and Rubbed as well. When I get home my room mates told me that I should not have done that, he did took Pics of my License and registration but upon transaction he did delete and he went on his way, now after talking to my friends they told me that I should've filed the report and he probably did not have insurance.

What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.

Did I make a Mistake ?
What can I do better next time ?
If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?


@gambit @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @SQ8 @KAL-EL @JamD
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

Oct 18, 2016
Goritoes said:
So today I was coming home, it was raining a little bit so roads were bit slippery, At an exit I gave the indicator and a car from behind hit back of my car, and my car spin 3 times before going off road to grass, because of rain the Grass with water (I think) save me and my car from flipping over, I came out side quickly to check on other drive to make sure they are ok, a cop showed up and he ask us if we both are ok and need any medical attention, I was just panic and shocked and processing the situation cause this is the first time I was dealing with a accident and Cop, Cop asked us both to get our Registration and license, I get it but cop ask us if we don't want to file a report than we can go through insurance or settle it among us, he help push my car out of grass and he was on his way. The Guy and I was talking about and he said if I pay him cash than there is no need for insurance companies to get involved, he told me that would take my insurance go up and I had a 500 deductible which I would have to pay anyway, so he asked for money and I ended up giving him 400$ through cash app, my car was not damage just Rubbed off, his fender was damage and bumper was damage to and Rubbed as well. When I get home my room mates told me that I should not have done that, he did took Pics of my License and registration but upon transaction he did delete and he went on his way, now after talking to my friends they told me that I should've filed the report and he probably did not have insurance.

What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.

Did I make a Mistake ?
What can I do better next time ?
If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?

What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.

Did I make a Mistake ?
What can I do better next time ?
If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?


@gambit @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @SQ8 @KAL-EL @JamD
You got took for a ride bro.

He screwed you.

And the cop wasn't helpful at all.

He hit YOU from behind.

He was at fault.

You should have filed a report.

And know that cops arn't always there to help you.

Especially when you declared you are new there.

Game over for you man.

Next time call a friend before you do anything if you are not sure what to do.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Signalian said:
Why didnt you call any of your friends from the scene before making a decision?
I did not want to disturb them, thought they would be sleeping cause my shift at work changes.

lastofthepatriots said:
Yea bro. You stupid. If car hits you in the back of your car, it’s automaticcaly his fault. :lol:
I did not know that, I knew that I made the wrong decision but I got Panicked and I was in total shock.

Avicenna said:
You got took for a ride bro.

He screwed you.

And the cop wasn't helpful at all.

He hit YOU from behind.

He was at fault.

You should have filed a report.

And know that cops arn't always there to help you.

Especially when you declared you are new there.

Game over for you man.

Next time call a friend before you do anything if you are not sure what to do.
Cop wasn't helpful, he just offer to call for Ambulance and left. He did not see my License or registration and I can bet he didn't check his as well.
My back bumper was hit from behind that makes my car spin like three times, and I gave indicator as well and he did not have any car behind him so he could have slowed down.
 
Signalian

Signalian

Aug 18, 2015
Goritoes said:
I did not want to disturb them, thought they would be sleeping cause my shift at work changes.
Alright, don't be hard on yourself now. Its $400 that you have lost where as you could have lost much more. Think of it as a learning experience and move on. Don't dwell on it. Such experiences in life are teachers.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Goritoes said:
I did not want to disturb them, thought they would be sleeping cause my shift at work changes.


I did not know that, I knew that I made the wrong decision but I got Panicked and I was in total shock.


Cop wasn't helpful, he just offer to call for Ambulance and left. He did not see my License or registration and I can bet he didn't check his as well.
My back bumper was hit from behind that makes my car spin like three times, and I gave indicator as well and he did not have any car behind him so he could have slowed down.
When the other guy overheard you saying you are new here, he knew it was going to be easy to scam you. :lol:

Let this be a life lesson. It happens.

At least he won’t be contacting your insurance because he was the one that was at fault.

@Goritoes

Did you happen to get a pic of his plates and registration?

Don’t tell me you let him take pics of yours and you didn’t snap his...
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Signalian said:
Alright, don't be hard on yourself now. Its $400 that you have lost where as you could have lost much more. Think of it as a learning experience and move on. Don't dwell on it. Such experiences in life are teachers.
I would not but I am in need of money and I was saving up for something, that unexpected 400$ will definitely hurt me.

lastofthepatriots said:
When the other guy overheard you saying you are new here, he knew it was going to be easy to scam you. :lol:

Let this be a life lesson. It happens.

At least he won’t be contacting your insurance because he was the one that was at fault.
Why did the Cop bailout in less than 5 mins ? I mean he did not see my License or Registration, he could at least check us both for Intoxication right ? I could be a drunk driving dude or he could be ? whether we file the report or not at least Cop should've done his part no ? I was expecting the cop to at least stay until the whole thing is over but he was quick to leave.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Goritoes said:
I would not but I am in need of money and I was saving up for something, that unexpected 400$ will definitely hurt me.


Why did the Cop bailout in less than 5 mins ? I mean he did not see my License or Registration, he could at least check us both for Intoxication right ? I could be a drunk driving dude or he could be ? whether we file the report or not at least Cop should've done his part no ? I was expecting the cop to at least stay until the whole thing is over but he was quick to leave.
Welcome to the United States. Cops don’t help you here. :lol:
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Did you get his plates and registration?

At least you could recover your money and **** his insurance rate up by reporting it to your insurance company.

Goritoes said:
Kia yaar Karachi ki Sindh Police ki yaad a gaye, kam se kam woh 30-40 mins tu Rishwat mangne mai nikal dete hai, ek US cop hai 5 mai hi chala gaya :( Disappointed.
Holy shit man. You’re from Karachi and got scammed like this? I thought you were some paindu because then it would have at least been understandable...
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
lastofthepatriots said:
Did you get his plates and registration?

At least you could recover your money and **** his insurance rate up by reporting it to your insurance company.
Don't kill me but no I did not, As i said I was shocked and Panicked, I never had this situation or ever had in any accident even in Pakistan. When Cop Left I was soaked wet cause its always raining in Tampa for some reason, it was dark and those Lizards and signs of beware of Alligators (for F sake). I wanted to go home and relax and end this whole situation specially after the cop left.

lastofthepatriots said:
Holy shit man. You’re from Karachi and got scammed like this? I thought you were some paindu because then it would have at least been understandable...
You can say that I lived a very to the point life, in urdu we say " Ghar se school/college/university and repeat. I hardly go out with friends rather stay home playing games, never been in a accident alone or with anyone else driving. So this was my first time for a lot of things, and it was in the USA.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Goritoes said:
So today I was coming home, it was raining a little bit so roads were bit slippery, At an exit I gave the indicator and a car from behind hit back of my car, and my car spin 3 times before going off road to grass, because of rain the Grass with water (I think) save me and my car from flipping over, I came out side quickly to check on other drive to make sure they are ok, a cop showed up and he ask us if we both are ok and need any medical attention, I was just panic and shocked and processing the situation cause this is the first time I was dealing with a accident and Cop, Cop asked us both to get our Registration and license, I get it but cop ask us if we don't want to file a report than we can go through insurance or settle it among us, he help push my car out of grass and he was on his way. The Guy and I was talking about and he said if I pay him cash than there is no need for insurance companies to get involved, he told me that would take my insurance go up and I had a 500 deductible which I would have to pay anyway, so he asked for money and I ended up giving him 400$ through cash app, my car was not damage just Rubbed off, his fender was damage and bumper was damage to and Rubbed as well. When I get home my room mates told me that I should not have done that, he did took Pics of my License and registration but upon transaction he did delete and he went on his way, now after talking to my friends they told me that I should've filed the report and he probably did not have insurance.

What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.

Did I make a Mistake ?
What can I do better next time ?
If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?


@gambit @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @SQ8 @KAL-EL @JamD
Even though if you ware unaware of law. You should have not signe the paper. You should have taken the pictures and let your insurance company deal the matter. I had accident two weeks ago my car was totally damaged. My insurance company fixed the matter. That is why we pay them big amounts
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Cash GK said:
Even though if you ware unaware of law. You should have not signe the paper. You should have taken the pictures and let your insurance company deal the matter. I had accident two weeks ago my car was totally damaged. My insurance company fixed the matter. That is why we pay them big amounts
I did not sign any paper, I just paid him which I understand now I shouldn't.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
Goritoes said:
So today I was coming home, it was raining a little bit so roads were bit slippery, At an exit I gave the indicator and a car from behind hit back of my car, and my car spin 3 times before going off road to grass, because of rain the Grass with water (I think) save me and my car from flipping over, I came out side quickly to check on other drive to make sure they are ok, a cop showed up and he ask us if we both are ok and need any medical attention, I was just panic and shocked and processing the situation cause this is the first time I was dealing with a accident and Cop, Cop asked us both to get our Registration and license, I get it but cop ask us if we don't want to file a report than we can go through insurance or settle it among us, he help push my car out of grass and he was on his way. The Guy and I was talking about and he said if I pay him cash than there is no need for insurance companies to get involved, he told me that would take my insurance go up and I had a 500 deductible which I would have to pay anyway, so he asked for money and I ended up giving him 400$ through cash app, my car was not damage just Rubbed off, his fender was damage and bumper was damage to and Rubbed as well. When I get home my room mates told me that I should not have done that, he did took Pics of my License and registration but upon transaction he did delete and he went on his way, now after talking to my friends they told me that I should've filed the report and he probably did not have insurance.

What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.

Did I make a Mistake ?
What can I do better next time ?
If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?


@gambit @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @SQ8 @KAL-EL @JamD
Goritoes said:
So today I was coming home, it was raining a little bit so roads were bit slippery, At an exit I gave the indicator and a car from behind hit back of my car, and my car spin 3 times before going off road to grass, because of rain the Grass with water (I think) save me and my car from flipping over, I came out side quickly to check on other drive to make sure they are ok, a cop showed up and he ask us if we both are ok and need any medical attention, I was just panic and shocked and processing the situation cause this is the first time I was dealing with a accident and Cop, Cop asked us both to get our Registration and license, I get it but cop ask us if we don't want to file a report than we can go through insurance or settle it among us, he help push my car out of grass and he was on his way. The Guy and I was talking about and he said if I pay him cash than there is no need for insurance companies to get involved, he told me that would take my insurance go up and I had a 500 deductible which I would have to pay anyway, so he asked for money and I ended up giving him 400$ through cash app, my car was not damage just Rubbed off, his fender was damage and bumper was damage to and Rubbed as well. When I get home my room mates told me that I should not have done that, he did took Pics of my License and registration but upon transaction he did delete and he went on his way, now after talking to my friends they told me that I should've filed the report and he probably did not have insurance.

What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.

Did I make a Mistake ?
What can I do better next time ?
If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?


@gambit @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @SQ8 @KAL-EL @JamD
Seriously man.. he hit you and you paid him..:hitwall:
 

