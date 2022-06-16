Did I just get scammed for 400$ ?

So today I was coming home, it was raining a little bit so roads were bit slippery, At an exit I gave the indicator and a car from behind hit back of my car, and my car spin 3 times before going off road to grass, because of rain the Grass with water (I think) save me and my car from flipping over, I came out side quickly to check on other drive to make sure they are ok, a cop showed up and he ask us if we both are ok and need any medical attention, I was just panic and shocked and processing the situation cause this is the first time I was dealing with a accident and Cop, Cop asked us both to get our Registration and license, I get it but cop ask us if we don't want to file a report than we can go through insurance or settle it among us, he help push my car out of grass and he was on his way. The Guy and I was talking about and he said if I pay him cash than there is no need for insurance companies to get involved, he told me that would take my insurance go up and I had a 500 deductible which I would have to pay anyway, so he asked for money and I ended up giving him 400$ through cash app, my car was not damage just Rubbed off, his fender was damage and bumper was damage to and Rubbed as well. When I get home my room mates told me that I should not have done that, he did took Pics of my License and registration but upon transaction he did delete and he went on his way, now after talking to my friends they told me that I should've filed the report and he probably did not have insurance.What I don't understand that I told cop that I am new here and this is first time dealing with this kind of situation and yet Cop did not seems to be helpful, he just bailout super quick. Now my friends told me that, guy can still file a claim from Insurance although there was no police report done so Is it possible ? they also told me he can try recover picture from deleted Pics but if there is no report can he do that ? I hope he do not do anything because I paid him because I thought it's easier and more reliable way as even the cop suggested that before he left.Did I make a Mistake ?What can I do better next time ?If the guy try to do anything else what else I can do ?