Did Gen. Bajwa visit China unannounced in June 2022 ?

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
Country
Pakistan
Usually a visit from Pakistani COAS to China is announced in Pakistani media ahead time and such visit receives some media coverage as well as coverage here on PDF. However Chinese's affiliated media has disclosed that Pakistani COAS Gen Bajwa's has visited China on June 11, 2022 and posted a photo of this visit. I am not sure how come Pakistani media and PDF has not discussed the pre-visit announcement, or lack thereof.

Alos there is something interesting about this visit. Back in 2019 when Gw, Bajwa visited China, he met Commander of People’s Liberation Army China, Gen. Han Weiguo. In May 2020, Gen Bajwa met president Xi during his visit to China.

However yesterday, during his un-announced visit to China, Gen Bajwa met Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission, instead of meeting Commander of People’s Liberation Army China or meeting president of China. I might be thinking to much into this, but has something changed about Gen Bajwa's visits to China.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535970968392200192
 
P

PK784

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 3, 2019
Country
Pakistan
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
Country
Pakistan
dailytimes.com.pk

China to promote in-depth development of bilateral relations with Pakistan: Zhang YouxiaÂ - Daily Times

BEIJING: China’s Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia said on Sunday that China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperative partners and the two sides had maintained close coordination and firmly supported each other on issues involving each other’s core...
This 2 liners press brief was issued only after the meeting. There was no announcement of visit ahead of time. There is still nothing in Dawn or Jang news websites about this visit.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
Country
Pakistan
I hope China does not support this Mobster and does not fall for his tricks. But Honestly, if for whatever reasons China wants to support him, then China will loose any respect it has left among millions of ordinary Pakistani people. Just like ordinary Pakistanis hate USA for interference, they will also hate countries who want to Support these thugs and Mobsters.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
Country
Pakistan
irony , a Pakistani boy calling anyone else a begger country.
Every aid or loan Pakistan gets has a separate thread in pdf. hahaha.
You guys should learn to sell stuff without mentioning Pakistan. In your movies you need heroics against Pakistan, politicians bark against Pakistan, YouTube videos bark against Pakistan, my words may sound a bit harsh but please focus on your country and let us focus on ours. Stop being obsessed please. This obsession infact won't help neither you nor us.

It's also unfortunate we have started to follow the same trend or at least I have seen a rise in that but again whether it's you doing this or the people on this side of the border it simply does not help.
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
Country
Australia
irony , a Pakistani boy calling anyone else a begger country.
Every aid or loan Pakistan gets has a separate thread in pdf. hahaha.
Top 10 Recipients of Foreign Aid From DAC Members

  1. India: $4.21 billion
  2. Turkey: $4.10 billion
  3. Afghanistan: $2.95 billion
  4. Syria: $2.77 billion
  5. Ethiopia: $1.94 billion
  6. Bangladesh: $1.81 billion
  7. Morocco: $1.74 billion
  8. Vietnam: $1.61 billion
  9. Iraq: $1.60 billion
  10. Indonesia: $1.48 billion
 
D

DrJ

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 23, 2022
Country
Pakistan
www.wristband.com

Which Countries Provide and Receive the Most Foreign Aid?

The most basic foreign aid definition states that it is “resources given from one country to another.” These resources include money, materials, and manpower that are donated to developing countries around the world.
Top 10 Recipients of Foreign Aid From DAC Members

  1. India: $4.21 billion
  2. Turkey: $4.10 billion
  3. Afghanistan: $2.95 billion
  4. Syria: $2.77 billion
  5. Ethiopia: $1.94 billion
  6. Bangladesh: $1.81 billion
  7. Morocco: $1.74 billion
  8. Vietnam: $1.61 billion
  9. Iraq: $1.60 billion
  10. Indonesia: $1.48 billion
7nY2zB.jpg
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
Country
Pakistan
Usually a visit from Pakistani COAS to China is announced in Pakistani media ahead time and such visit receives some media coverage as well as coverage here on PDF. However Chinese's affiliated media has disclosed that Pakistani COAS Gen Bajwa's has visited China on June 11, 2022 and posted a photo of this visit. I am not sure how come Pakistani media and PDF has not discussed the pre-visit announcement, or lack thereof.

Alos there is something interesting about this visit. Back in 2019 when Gw, Bajwa visited China, he met Commander of People’s Liberation Army China, Gen. Han Weiguo. In May 2020, Gen Bajwa met president Xi during his visit to China.

However yesterday, during his un-announced visit to China, Gen Bajwa met Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission, instead of meeting Commander of People’s Liberation Army China or meeting president of China. I might be thinking to much into this, but has something changed about Gen Bajwa's visits to China.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535970968392200192
I don't have any information but this is typical Chinese way of showing "displeasure ". Chinese never make remarks like USA does but do it quietly behind closed doors. This behaviour l read in Rupert Stones book The Silk Road. A must read for Sino-Pakistan relations.
 
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

BANNED
Mar 2, 2022
Country
Pakistan
Usually a visit from Pakistani COAS to China is announced in Pakistani media ahead time and such visit receives some media coverage as well as coverage here on PDF. However Chinese's affiliated media has disclosed that Pakistani COAS Gen Bajwa's has visited China on June 11, 2022 and posted a photo of this visit. I am not sure how come Pakistani media and PDF has not discussed the pre-visit announcement, or lack thereof.

Alos there is something interesting about this visit. Back in 2019 when Gw, Bajwa visited China, he met Commander of People’s Liberation Army China, Gen. Han Weiguo. In May 2020, Gen Bajwa met president Xi during his visit to China.

However yesterday, during his un-announced visit to China, Gen Bajwa met Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission, instead of meeting Commander of People’s Liberation Army China or meeting president of China. I might be thinking to much into this, but has something changed about Gen Bajwa's visits to China.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535970968392200192
Mun chupata phir ra hai beghairat
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
Bajra ruined the country now he probably went China to beg for relief for imported regime
He is trying to play a double game.... Being an American slave he wants the Chinese to think that Pakistan is a "brotherly nation" so China can still help keep Pakistan afloat and militarily relevant.

Because master's don't usually treat their slaves properly... Therefore expect only crumbs nfrom Amreekay, Bajwa is hoping China will continue to be the lifeline.


Question is ... Is a slave Beggars can't be Choosers nation really of any benefit for China???? China can have the same level of relationship as with Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen as with Pakistan.... Since the only advantage Pakistan offered.. CPEC logistics and geographical footprint is no longer an option because the Master has said so....
 

