Did Gen. Bajwa visit China unannounced in June 2022 ?

Usually a visit from Pakistani COAS to China is announced in Pakistani media ahead time and such visit receives some media coverage as well as coverage here on PDF. However Chinese's affiliated media has disclosed that Pakistani COAS Gen Bajwa's has visited China on June 11, 2022 and posted a photo of this visit. I am not sure how come Pakistani media and PDF has not discussed the pre-visit announcement, or lack thereof.
Alos there is something interesting about this visit. Back in 2019 when Gw, Bajwa visited China, he met Commander of People’s Liberation Army China, Gen. Han Weiguo. In May 2020, Gen Bajwa met president Xi during his visit to China.
However yesterday, during his un-announced visit to China, Gen Bajwa met Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission, instead of meeting Commander of People’s Liberation Army China or meeting president of China. I might be thinking to much into this, but has something changed about Gen Bajwa's visits to China.
