I saw too many times people posted this picture. I have to tell the truth. Chinese soldiers did not use them.1, Indian soldiers didn't capture any weapon from Chinese solider. So where these weapons came from?2, Why the picture only show part of the image? Where are the bottom parts of the clubs? Why Indian media didn't show the whole structure of these weapons?3, Do they look like hand holding weapons? From the partly shown picture, they don't look suitable for hand holding. And I believe if we can see the whole picture of them, we can easily tell they are not weapon for hands. Too big for hand, too heavy and maybe too long. This is the reason why Indian media had to hide part of the picture.4, Why Indian media made that lie? They did it for two purposes: 1) Make an excuse for the heavy loss of Indian soldiers. 2) Make Chinese soldiers look more aggressive and evil.5, What are these weapons? I guess they are not weapons. They are wire mesh poles. It's not very difficult to find them at China-India border. If we can see the whole picture, these clubs would be 2-3 meters long. The bottom parts of them may be rusted or have mud on them because they were burried in ground.