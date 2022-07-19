What's new

Did Chinese Just Signal Their Preference in PAK Politics & Response of Establishment ?

Some Back ground First: Ahmad Quraishi was a government employee of PTV who believed to have close ties to military establishment. He managed to visit Israel allegedly on a Pakistani passport back in May 2022.

Shen Shiwei (沈诗伟) manages an official account of Chinese state media on Twitter and has posted politically neutral news in past with very few exceptions.

Now Shen Shiwei has posted a video of triumphant Imran Khan after recent win in Punjab election. However Ahmad Quraishi (likely representing establishment) has called out Shen Shiwei on Twitter while asserting that CPEC projects actually slowed down during the PTI rule.

I found this exchange particularly interesting as I see them proxies for Chinese government and Pak mil establishment on Twitter. You can see full thread on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549038575177515008
 
Ahmed qureshi has passport from another countries to travel there and he is not proxy of establishment.
 
I'm not a Khan supporter but watching these pro-Israel/US people coping is awesome. These guys will be throwing tantrums, if Imran Khan becomes the PM again.
 
It's a pakistani domestic issue, no one cares for the preference of foreign countries, whether it's US or friendly nation of China

Imran was disliked by China at first because he was speaking for Pak intrests, he was disliked by US later as he was pro pakistan

No one gives a shit about who China, EU prefers, we prefer Imran, other nations who want partnership with pakistan must deal with the man for better or worse, if any country is genuine friend of Pakistan they'd respect the wishes of pakistani people
 
You may be right on Passport part, but has any Pakistani ever visited Israel without the blessings of powerful circles? And particularly a Pakistani who was working for PTV at that time.
 

