Did Chinese Just Signal Their Preference in PAK Politics & Response of Establishment ?

Some Back ground First: Ahmad Quraishi was a government employee of PTV who believed to have close ties to military establishment. He managed to visit Israel allegedly on a Pakistani passport back in May 2022.
Shen Shiwei (沈诗伟) manages an official account of Chinese state media on Twitter and has posted politically neutral news in past with very few exceptions.
Now Shen Shiwei has posted a video of triumphant Imran Khan after recent win in Punjab election. However Ahmad Quraishi (likely representing establishment) has called out Shen Shiwei on Twitter while asserting that CPEC projects actually slowed down during the PTI rule.
I found this exchange particularly interesting as I see them proxies for Chinese government and Pak mil establishment on Twitter. You can see full thread on Twitter.
