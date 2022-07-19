Did Chinese Just Signal Their Preference in PAK Politics? And Response of Establishment

It's a pakistani domestic issue, no one cares for the preference of foreign countries, whether it's US or friendly nation of China



Imran was disliked by China at first because he was speaking for Pak intrests, he was disliked by US later as he was pro pakistan



No one gives a shit about who China, EU prefers, we prefer Imran, other nations who want partnership with pakistan must deal with the man for better or worse, if any country is genuine friend of Pakistan they'd respect the wishes of pakistani people