Did China FLOOD a Desert? Desert control success story​

How did China turn a desert into an oasis? Did they really flood the place? I travelled to Kubuqi Desert in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, to find out how a place once known as the Sea of Death is known covered in lakes and rivers. And of course, whilst in the desert I absolutely had to try out some of the local desert cuisine, which just so happened to be desert crabs. Yes! Crabs in the desert! And whilst appreciating the beauty of Kubuqi Desert, I also found time to fit in some rather terrifying desert adventure tourism.