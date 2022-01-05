ASIAMULTIFARIOUS
Did CCP use Chinese actors to stage flag ceremony at Galwan?
ByCarbun Tracy
JAN 6, 2022 CCp, china, Galwan, India, Wu Jing, Xie Nan
Chinese flag hoisting ceremony at Galwan on 01 January 2022 gathered huge attention throughout the world. However, some users on Chinese social media platform Weibo have indicated that CCP used Chinese actors to stage the entire ceremony.
According to some Weibo users, CCP used Chinese actor ‘Wu Jing’ and his wife, a Chinese actress and TV host ‘Xie Nan’ to dramatically create the flag raising ceremony. The location where the shooting happened was nearly 28 Kms behind Galwan river much inside the Chinese controlled area of Aksai Chin.
Wu Jing is one of the top actors in Chinese cinema industry where he has played protagonist in several Chinese movies and dramas. He has played the role of a Chinese soldier several times during his career. He is known for his role as a PLA soilder in Chise movie ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ which is the most expensive film ever made in China with a budget of $200 million. The film’s story was approved by CCP and was announced as a part of the 100th Anniversary of Chinese Communist Party.
Wu Jing
His wife Xie Nan earned her reputation as an actress in a 2007 drama series “Jian Xing Tian Xia”. She has also played prime roles in “A Chinese Odyssey Part Three” (2016), “The Faces of My Gene” (2018) and “The Day We Lit Up the Sky” (2021).
Xie Nan
According to weibo users, a team of directors and junior actors arrived at the shooting spot along with Wu Jing, Xie Nan and some PLA officers on 24 December 21 to enact a flag ceremony at Galwan. The shooting took four hours to complete and the video was released as an event that occurred on 01 January 2022. Shortly after the names of actors were revealed by the Weibo users, all of their accounts were suspended.
Did CCP use Chinese actors to stage flag ceremony at Galwan?
ByCarbun Tracy
JAN 6, 2022 CCp, china, Galwan, India, Wu Jing, Xie Nan
Chinese flag hoisting ceremony at Galwan on 01 January 2022 gathered huge attention throughout the world. However, some users on Chinese social media platform Weibo have indicated that CCP used Chinese actors to stage the entire ceremony.
According to some Weibo users, CCP used Chinese actor ‘Wu Jing’ and his wife, a Chinese actress and TV host ‘Xie Nan’ to dramatically create the flag raising ceremony. The location where the shooting happened was nearly 28 Kms behind Galwan river much inside the Chinese controlled area of Aksai Chin.
Wu Jing is one of the top actors in Chinese cinema industry where he has played protagonist in several Chinese movies and dramas. He has played the role of a Chinese soldier several times during his career. He is known for his role as a PLA soilder in Chise movie ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ which is the most expensive film ever made in China with a budget of $200 million. The film’s story was approved by CCP and was announced as a part of the 100th Anniversary of Chinese Communist Party.
Wu Jing
His wife Xie Nan earned her reputation as an actress in a 2007 drama series “Jian Xing Tian Xia”. She has also played prime roles in “A Chinese Odyssey Part Three” (2016), “The Faces of My Gene” (2018) and “The Day We Lit Up the Sky” (2021).
Xie Nan
According to weibo users, a team of directors and junior actors arrived at the shooting spot along with Wu Jing, Xie Nan and some PLA officers on 24 December 21 to enact a flag ceremony at Galwan. The shooting took four hours to complete and the video was released as an event that occurred on 01 January 2022. Shortly after the names of actors were revealed by the Weibo users, all of their accounts were suspended.
Did CCP use Chinese actors to stage flag ceremony at Galwan? : Asia
World News Website with authentic and genuine updates that covers all the major regions of the world from Middle East to Asia and American Continents to Africa.
carbuntracy.com