Did Call of Duty Predict Russo-Ukrainian conflict?

Madni Bappa

Mar 2, 2022
Russia's Ultra-Nationalism, False Flag Op: 'Call Of Duty' Predicted It 10 Years Ago

While the plot of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was thrashed back then, we are watching something similar playing out in the real world as the Russian military pounds Ukraine out of Putin's ultranationalist zeal.
I recently was reminiscing how CoD portrayed two sides as Ultranationalist and Loyalists.

At the same time it shows Iraq/Syria conflict.

Nuclear exchange between Europe and Russia

And a whole bunch of stuff that we're now seeing unfolding and potentially unfolding before us.
 
SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
Video game developers often use advisors in formulating their plots so sometimes things align… that being said the Simpsons must have definitely predicted this
 

