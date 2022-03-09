Did Call of Duty Predict Russo-Ukrainian conflict?

Russia's Ultra-Nationalism, False Flag Op: 'Call Of Duty' Predicted It 10 Years Ago While the plot of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was thrashed back then, we are watching something similar playing out in the real world as the Russian military pounds Ukraine out of Putin's ultranationalist zeal.

I recently was reminiscing how CoD portrayed two sides as Ultranationalist and Loyalists.At the same time it shows Iraq/Syria conflict.Nuclear exchange between Europe and RussiaAnd a whole bunch of stuff that we're now seeing unfolding and potentially unfolding before us.