Did Call of Duty Predict Russo-Ukrainian conflict?

Russia's Ultra-Nationalism, False Flag Op: 'Call Of Duty' Predicted It 10 Years Ago
While the plot of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was thrashed back then, we are watching something similar playing out in the real world as the Russian military pounds Ukraine out of Putin's ultranationalist zeal.
I recently was reminiscing how CoD portrayed two sides as Ultranationalist and Loyalists.
At the same time it shows Iraq/Syria conflict.
Nuclear exchange between Europe and Russia
And a whole bunch of stuff that we're now seeing unfolding and potentially unfolding before us.