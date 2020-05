It is generally believed that Bacha Khan fought against the British at every forum. But the truth is that along with the Hindus, he was also a servant of the British. His father Bahram Khan was a tout and helper of the British.In the War of Independence of 1857, he received large sums of money & land in exchange for the services of the British forces, which are still in the possession of his grandchildren. Khan Ghazi Qabli writes in his book "Tehreek-e-Khudai Khidmatgar" that the British madeBahram Khan, the father of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a feudal lord by giving him hundreds of acres of land. Bahram Khan's second son, Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan, also used to receive a monthly stipend from the British government.