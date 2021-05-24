Did Ashraf Marwan played a key role for Israeli gains over Egypt?

Mad Scientist 2.0
Was reading a book written about one of the famous spy for Mossad Ashraf Marwan and his key role in helping Israel to gain upper hand over Egypt . Is th assertion true that Ashraf Marwan played a key role for Mossad?
Who killed the 20th century’s greatest spy? | Simon Parkin
The long read: When Ashraf Marwan fell to his death from the balcony of a London flat, he took his secrets with him. Was he working for Egypt or Israel? And did the revelation of his identity lead to his murder?
