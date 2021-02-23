What's new

Did anyone of you ever fly first class?

I usually fly business class and i'm member of the rewards program if sky alliance. Next year november i plan a cruise to antarctica with my girlfriend and i noticed that with my miles i could upgrade to fly first class Lufthansa from Frankfurt to Buenos Aires. Do you think its worth the upgrade?
 
Yes...its a long haul flight. Do it. 1st class and business class bighead excellent
 
Thank you. Would you say difference between first class and business class is very huge?

As it stands we can upgrade one flight to 1st class. I guess its best to upgrade the flight to Buenos Aires to 1st class and the return flight we do normal business class.
 
We are poor people barely can afford economy 😂. Just once upgraded from Economy to First class from Melbourne to Dubai was really worth it. Usually i cant sleep on plane but slept through everything.
 
This depends on each airline and, often, on the aircraft used.

I got an upgrade once and it was DEFINITELY worth it. On some airlines, I feel the bump from Business to First fits the diminishing returns model well --- but in others, the jump is huge. For example, Qatar QSuites is an excellent Business Class that feels just like First. Etihad First vs. Business is a huge difference, however.

I'm into the whole seat/cabin selection/pts thing, and I often check the specific aircraft and cabin type before deciding on where to spend my money and pts --- if you can share a bit more information, we can help you better!
 
On emirates and Etihad for sure...
 
yes, your butt will thank you for it
 
