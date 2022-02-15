Dictator Justin Trudeau has Emergency aka Marshall Law in Canada to crush peaceful Protesters !!

Trudeau has declared Canada a dictatorship !!!​

Trudeau Declares Rare Public Emergency to Quell Protests “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” Canada’s prime minister said in a speech to the nation.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the rare step of declaring a national public order emergency on Monday in a push to end protests that have paralyzed the center of the Canadian capital for more than two weeks and reverberated across the country.Mr. Trudeau and several of his cabinet ministers said the move would allow the government to take a variety of steps, including freezing bank accounts of protesters, to clear the blockade of about 400 trucks in Ottawa and smaller protests that have closed border points in Alberta and Manitoba.“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” the prime minister said in a speech to the nation, pointing to “serious challenges to law enforcement’s ability to effectively enforce the law.”The invocation of the Emergencies Act confers enormous, if temporary, power on the federal government.