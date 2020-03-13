What's new

DICON of Nigeria displays new version of Ezugwu MRAP APC

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,456
79
53,891
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Interestingly, some pictures occasionaly pop up on Twitter, revealing or repeating equipment displayed as they are unveiled, be it simply in another paint scheme or actually upgraded. It is the case with the Ezugwu MRAP designed and produces by DICON/NAVMC (Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria).
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

DICON_of_Nigeria_unveils_new_version_of_Ezugwu_MRAP_1.jpg

Variant of the Ezugwu MRAP designed and produced by DICON/NAVMC (Picture source: Twitter account Jakepor21)

This MRAP APC is named named after Major General Victor Ezugwu, who earned recognition for his efforts to combat Boko Haram extremists. At the end of 2018, he was appointed Managing Director/CEO of DICON.

The new vehicle is manufactured in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Command Engineering Depot (CED). It is believed the Ezugwu was designed on a Tatra 4×4 chassis, according to African Military Blog. The Nigerian Army apparently plans to acquire 130 Ezugwu vehicles. The 4×4 Ezugwu is powered by a Chinese WD615 turbodiesel engine. Its flat-bottom armored hull provides protection against small arms fire and an explosion of 7 kg TNT, whilst each wheel can withstand a 12 kg TNT explosion.

Unusually, the vehicle is fitted with two turrets which can traverse 360 degrees, and a telescopic long range camera for improved situational awareness.

The Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company (NAVMC) is developing several armored vehicles for the Nigerian army.

DICON of Nigeria displays new version of Ezugwu MRAP APC | Defense News September 2020 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army 2020 | Archive News year

Interestingly, some pictures occasionaly pop up on Twitter, revealing or repeating equipment displayed as they are unveiled, be it simply in another paint scheme or actually upgraded. It is the case with the Ezugwu MRAP designed and produces by DICON/NAVMC (Defence Industries Corporation of...
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,276
15
16,680
Country
India
Location
India
I like the look of the two turrets and the windows in them but there should have been safety constructions on the turrets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan Nigerian Official tells the story of corruption in Nigeria Members Club 1
CrazyZ How Nigeria got hit with a $9.6 billion gas deal judgment debt in a UK court Middle East & Africa 7
Jyotish India signs MoU on cooperation in outer space with Nigeria Indian Defence Forum 1
Jyotish Sharia court in Nigeria sentences singer to death for blasphemy Middle East & Africa 86
S Got Refrigerator Orders from Yemen & Nigeria. Hair General Photos & Multimedia 10
B Beximco supplies generic Remdesivir drugs to Nigeria Bangladesh Defence Forum 24
Azadkashmir Another Africa Leader Wakes Up From Slumber Against China Hiding Agenda | Voicetv Nigeria Members Club 1
Philip the Arab Nigeria received VT-4, SH-5, and ST-1 tank destroyers Middle East & Africa 12
LKJ86 Nigeria receives VT4 main battle tanks from China World Affairs 0
F-22Raptor Facebook and Twitter shut down Russian troll accounts based out of Ghana and Nigeria Europe & Russia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top