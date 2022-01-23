DiCaprio greets Bangladesh for marine protected area around Saint Martin Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has congratulated the government of Bangladesh for establishing a Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin's Island, an island in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal. In a tweet on Friday DiCaprio, a global climate campaigner, also praised the local...

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh for marine protected area around Saint Martin​

Published: January 22, 2022 20:12:34Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has congratulated the government of Bangladesh for establishing a Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin's Island, an island in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal.In a tweet on Friday DiCaprio, a global climate campaigner, also praised the local communities and NGOs on the issue, saying that it will protect the biodiversity of Bangladesh's only coral reef, reports BSS."Congrats to the Government of Bangladesh, local communities & NGOs on a newly-established Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin's Island that will protect an incredible community of biodiversity and provide key habitat for Bangladesh's only coral reef," DiCaprio wrote in his tweet.St. Martin's Island, also locally known as 'Narikel Zinzira', is a small island of only three square kilometres in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal and about 9 km south of the tip of the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf peninsula.Also, a most admired tourist spot, St Martin's Island is a safe haven for various species of wildlife.The presence of 153 species of seaweeds, 66 species of coral, 187 species of oysters, 240 species of fish, 120 species of birds, 29 species of reptiles and 29 species of mammals were found in St Martin's Island, according to a research report of the Department of Environment (DoE) and the UNDP.