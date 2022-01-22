DiCaprio congratulates Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin’s Island

St Martin’s Island declared marine protected area

The Oscar-winning actor is identified as one of the most active celebrities in the climate change movementUndated file photo of Leonardo DicaprioTribune DeskJanuary 21, 2022 9:26 PMPopular Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has congratulated Bangladesh on the newly established marine protected area around Saint Martin's Island.DiCaprio, whose Twitter bio reads “Actor and Environmentalist”, wrote on the platform on Friday: “Congrats to the Government of Bangladesh, local communities & NGOs on a newly established Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin’s Island that will protect an incredible community of biodiversity and provide key habitat for Bangladesh’s only coral reef.”The Oscar-winning actor is identified as one of the most active celebrities in the climate change movement, and dedicates most of his social media posts to climate-related news. This is reportedly the first time Bangladesh has appeared in one of his tweets.The Bangladesh government recently declared around 1,743 square kilometres of area of the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Saint Martin's Island as marine protected area to conserve its rich biodiversity and ecosystem.The island is now the largest marine protected area in the country.In 1999, a total of 590 hectares of area of the island was declared as ecologically critical area.With the new measure, the government hopes to protect the coral and marine aquatic life and marine biodiversity of the island.Moreover, limiting sustainable extraction of marine resources from the protected area will result in increased marine fish resources and aquatic animal breeding, the authorities expect.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Staff CorrespondentThu Jan 13, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 13, 2022 02:07 AMThe government has declared 1,743sqkm of the Bay of Bengal, including St Martin's Island in Cox's Bazar, a marine protected area.Earlier, 590 hectares of the island had been announced an ecologically critical area.Issuing a press release yesterday, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the decision was taken to help prevent uncontrolled ships and motor boats, overfishing, dumping of waste and harmful chemicals in the sea, destruction of coral colonies and depletion of the area's biodiversity.St Martin's Island is now the second, and by far the largest, marine protected area in the country.According to The Wildlife Conservation Protection Act-2012, under which the declaration was made, no person shall harvest, destroy or collect any natural resources or disturb or threaten any wildlife, destroy their habitat and pollute watercourse. It will even restrict people from entering the area without permission from the authorities.However, people will be able to enter the area with permission, perhaps by paying an entry fee, for study or investigation purposes on relevant and helpful subjects on wildlife, photography, research, and ecotourism.The declaration will help the authorities concerned enforce laws to limit extraction of marine resources from this protected area, which will ultimately increase marine fish resources and aquatic animal breeding there, said the release.