Dian state - historic non chinese assimilation into ethnic Han china

Uyghur assmilation and genocide is nothing knew in Han chinese history, they have been known for assimilating various ethnic groups since long time.
Dian (Chinese: 滇) was an ancient kingdom established by the Dian people, a group of indigenous non-Chinese metalworking tribes that inhabited around the Dian Lake plateau of central northern Yunnan, China from the late Spring and Autumn period until the Eastern Han dynasty. The Dian buried their dead in vertical pit graves.[1] The Dian language was likely one of the Tibeto-Burman languages.[2] The Dian were gradually displaced and assimilated into Han Chinese culture as the Han dynasty expanded towards what is now Yunnan. The Han Empire's annexation of the Dian Kingdom in 109 BC eventually led to the establishment of the Yizhou commandery.
