Diamond Crown Hai Phong (Vietnam) – a new architectural masterpiece of Asia

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
25,392
0
18,432
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Diagrid is associated with the Diamond Crown project by DOJILAND

Diamond Crown Hai Phong will mark a new milestone for Vietnam’s real estate. This reinforced concrete diagrid building is a form rarely found in Asia, and its ambition reflects a period of new and exciting development for Hai Phong, a city with a thriving economy.

Nestled in the centre of Hai Phong, the biggest port city of North Vietnam, the new development has two main blocks: the One Signature Tower and The U-shaped residential building.

A diagrid is a unique architecture of diagonally intersected formed from building materials such as metal, concrete, wooden beams. A combination of two words: diagonal and grid, unlike an outriggers structure, diagrids are built on the outer part of the building allowing more stability and space within.

Additionally, architects in the 21st century have inspired design concepts that are diversely free-form and unlimited in their geometric designs, allowing them endless possibilities.

High-tech architecture​

Around the world, Diagrid is widely known through works of the high-tech architecture movement. Some examples are 30 St Mary Axe (London), Hearst Tower (Manhattan), Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower (Tokyo)…

By eliminating vertical columns and seamlessly conquering the curves, diagrid allows flexibility in the design of the interior space.

Flexible precast concrete sections allow them to fit perfectly in the structure’s geometric design.

3010FB83-1C88-4934-AF05-859F265AB635.png
25A42C90-7335-45C2-826A-7A774B0A1088.jpeg
4B2CF954-1C8C-44D8-BF83-011CA42ED490.png


ED548DD0-024D-46EE-B441-40BCDFF3A26F.jpeg
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,137
157
19,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Beautiful building.
 

