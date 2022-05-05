Diamond Crown Hai Phong (Vietnam) – a new architectural masterpiece of Asia

High-tech architecture​

Diamond Crown Hai Phong will mark a new milestone for Vietnam’s real estate. This reinforced concrete diagrid building is a form rarely found in Asia, and its ambition reflects a period of new and exciting development for Hai Phong, a city with a thriving economy.Nestled in the centre of Hai Phong, the biggest port city of North Vietnam, the new development has two main blocks: the One Signature Tower and The U-shaped residential building.A diagrid is a unique architecture of diagonally intersected formed from building materials such as metal, concrete, wooden beams. A combination of two words: diagonal and grid, unlike an outriggers structure, diagrids are built on the outer part of the building allowing more stability and space within.Additionally, architects in the 21st century have inspired design concepts that are diversely free-form and unlimited in their geometric designs, allowing them endless possibilities.Around the world, Diagrid is widely known through works of the high-tech architecture movement. Some examples are 30 St Mary Axe (London), Hearst Tower (Manhattan), Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower (Tokyo)…By eliminating vertical columns and seamlessly conquering the curves, diagrid allows flexibility in the design of the interior space.Flexible precast concrete sections allow them to fit perfectly in the structure’s geometric design.