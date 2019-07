Diamer-Basha dam construction helps in agriculture

Muhammad Adnan

Features of Diamer Basha Dam

Due to creation of dam Indus River system produce 59000MW of voltage. Independently, DiamerBasha Dam is capable to produce 4500MW of energy. The Elevation of this dam is about 270 meters. In D.G.Khan, 0.65 million acre productive land will cultivated. Total, 30 million acre land will be irrigated by edifice of dam. Dam having capacity to discharge 50 million acre. Construction Basha Dam surges lifetime of Tarbela Dam about 35 years.

Why dam is important according to agricultural aspects