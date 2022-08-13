Dialog Between PTI and PDM?

PDM+PPP, which is is mostly MPLN, PPP, ANP, and JUIF are taking advantage Establishment support but they would not want to remain dependent upon it as Establishment is only loyal to itself.

IK commands a wide support throughout the country he should start a dialog with PMLN and PPP for Sharif return, Elections, and reducing power of Establishment.



PMLN, PPP, ANP, JUIF will remain in Pakistan in various degrees and it is good for Pakistan economic and political stability that Imran Khan take the initiative while it is still in his hands.