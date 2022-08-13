What's new

Dialog Between PTI and PDM?

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,351
0
3,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PDM+PPP, which is is mostly MPLN, PPP, ANP, and JUIF are taking advantage Establishment support but they would not want to remain dependent upon it as Establishment is only loyal to itself.
IK commands a wide support throughout the country he should start a dialog with PMLN and PPP for Sharif return, Elections, and reducing power of Establishment.

PMLN, PPP, ANP, JUIF will remain in Pakistan in various degrees and it is good for Pakistan economic and political stability that Imran Khan take the initiative while it is still in his hands.
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
444
-1
663
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
If Khan agrees to Nawaz return than his whole struggle for fair/free elections will be worthless. They don’t only want Nawaz to return but run for elections as well.

Fight for Pakistan is never going to be easy, it’s a long hard drawn battle. Can’t look for easy way out.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,978
9
28,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakCan said:
If Khan agrees to Nawaz return than his whole struggle for fair/free elections will be worthless. They don’t only want Nawaz to return but run for elections as well.

Fight for Pakistan is never going to be easy, it’s a long hard drawn battle. Can’t look for easy way out.
Click to expand...
The return of Nawaz is not in IK control. Its establishment has to decide. If comes back then the theory is proved against ... Nawaz and family are always establishment favorites and untouchable...but they are untouchables even after cursing our military many times before...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl says Imran’s removal saved Pakistan from breaking apart
2
Replies
16
Views
474
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
S
Has the experienced PDM Govt's 4 month experiment busted the myth of PTI's incompetence?
Replies
1
Views
147
ghazi52
ghazi52
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
What if PTI also failed to fix the economy in 2023-2028 term?
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
1K
UKBengali
U
Salza
PTI and Establishment should reconcile for country's best interest
2
Replies
29
Views
777
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
imadul
Early Election Or PDM Govt for Remaining Period?
Replies
11
Views
873
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom