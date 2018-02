PHC directs police to arrest prime suspect in DI Khan assault



Three member bench led by the PHC Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, heard the case on Tuesday. The court was told that eight suspects in the case have been arrested so far. The chief justice, however, expressed his anger at the authorities’ inability to catch the prime suspect.



He asked the DIG to arrest the prime suspect, Sajawal within three weeks. The victim had also accused the suspect of making a video of the assault, which was inquired by the chief justice.



The DIG was ordered to present a complete report of the incident by the next hearing.



The hearing has been adjourned until February 22.



The incident

On the morning of October 27, when the victim was fetching water, a group of men accosted her, stripped her and dragged her along the ground before making her parade on the streets naked for an hour.



According to the police, the girl’s brother had an affair with a woman. After learning about it, the village council ruled that the woman’s family could get even by disrespecting his sister.



The police took notice of the issue after the incident sparked an outrage on the social media.