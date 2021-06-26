Dhoop ke Dewar: Some Thoughts

Zarvan said: By presenting India’s narrative on Kashmir, Ahmed’s serial gravely wrongs the Kashmiris. Click to expand...

Kashmir is the last remaining stronghold of the Objective Resolution.It comes down to mockery of the law by the protectorate of law itself as this is a criminal act of sabotage by most simple definition of law.What can one say about rule of law in a country where PM boasts that since he has armed forces backing, he cannot go anywhere. People are just bystanders in this rock bottom situation of the frontier called Pakistan.