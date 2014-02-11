Dhoni and Raina involved in matchfixing? Mudgal report.

Dhoni and Raina have been named in the report as possibly being involved in match fixing. Awesome news. Dhoni out, Kohli captain and Sanju Samson in. We get a proper batsman as captain.
In the match being investigated, Raina made 1 and Dhoni made 2 both going out to suspiciously poor shots. The agreed score at the end of the Chennai innings was 140 and they reached 141/4.
Sounds very credible. Very nioce.
