Dhoni and Raina involved in matchfixing? Mudgal report.

T

typoerror

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2014
290
-5
237
Country
India
Location
India
Dhoni and Raina have been named in the report as possibly being involved in match fixing. Awesome news. Dhoni out, Kohli captain and Sanju Samson in. We get a proper batsman as captain.

In the match being investigated, Raina made 1 and Dhoni made 2 both going out to suspiciously poor shots. The agreed score at the end of the Chennai innings was 140 and they reached 141/4.

Sounds very credible. Very nioce.
 
Rizwan Alam

Rizwan Alam

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2012
938
0
1,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
typoerror said:
isn't dhoni a proper batsman?? He is having an ODI average more than almost any international cricket legend!!

Records | One-Day Internationals | Batting records | Highest career batting average | ESPN Cricinfo
 
EAK

EAK

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2012
1,838
-2
2,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dhoni nd raina o_O...well lets wait and watch ... In my opinion Every thing in ipl was fixed... Indian people should protest against there board :what:
 
K

Kloitra

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2012
4,083
4
6,422
Country
India
Location
Canada
typoerror said:
Making 141 in 20 overs as predecided, and you find it credible?
 
Indischer

Indischer

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 13, 2013
4,844
0
11,465
Country
India
Location
Germany
CSK might pay a heavy price this year(a possible suspension for a few games or entire season) for the actions of their 'Team Owner'. If Sreesanth can do it, any/every other Cricketer is capable of it too. But I'd be very very disappointed if some of our Team India were again found to be indulging in such shenanigans.
 
ranjeet

ranjeet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 7, 2013
18,313
-59
39,035
Country
India
Location
India
I am getting sick of so much attention being given to this stupid game. It's high time Indians start giving more importance to other sports.
 
T

typoerror

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2014
290
-5
237
Country
India
Location
India
Nojawan said:
no issues icc is under India..ab ghar ki bat hai ghr mei khatam ho jaye gi ;)
but the supreme court is not under bcci.

Kloitra said:
Making 141 in 20 overs as predecided, and you find it credible?
huh?

Well, I for one hope its true and IPL shuts shop. Its pathetic and has ruined the quality of players in the country. These bumbling fools have lost 11 out of the last 12 tests abroad. That record is gonna take some beating. Well, add one more in Basin Reserve come 14th.

Be ready for back to back whitewashes in Australia. Final frontier my ***. Dhoni was never a test player and has no clue how to captain a test side. Having said that, he is outstanding in ODI's.
 
ranjeet

ranjeet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 7, 2013
18,313
-59
39,035
Country
India
Location
India
Indischer said:
CSK might pay a heavy price this year(a possible suspension for a few games or entire season) for the actions of their 'Team Owner'. If Sreesanth can do it, any/every other Cricketer is capable of it too. But I'd be very very disappointed if some of our Team India were again found to be indulging in such shenanigans.
CSK must be banned from IPL for forever, if not ban the whole IPL.

Dem!god said:
CSK(Dhoni +raina)...ab tera kya hoga kaliya...:sarcastic::sarcastic:
Dhoni raina jadeja Ashwin ... 4 out of the 6 capped Indian players mentioned in the Judge Mudgal report ..all from CSK
 
