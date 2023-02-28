JackTheRipper
DHL Pakistan says it will restrict outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70kg for all customers.—Reuters
KARACHI: DHL, a global logistics company, announced on Monday to suspend some of its operations partially in Pakistan due to restrictions on outbound remittances by the government.
DHL suspends ‘Import Express Product’ in Pakistan from March 15
Urges Pakistani regulators to lift curbs on dollar outflows.
www.dawn.com