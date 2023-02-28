What's new

DHL suspends ‘Import Express Product’ in Pakistan from March 15

DHL Pakistan says it will restrict outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70kg for all customers.—Reuters

KARACHI: DHL, a global logistics company, announced on Monday to suspend some of its operations partially in Pakistan due to restrictions on outbound remittances by the government.

www.dawn.com

DHL suspends ‘Import Express Product’ in Pakistan from March 15

Urges Pakistani regulators to lift curbs on dollar outflows.
www.dawn.com
 

