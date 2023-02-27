What's new

DHL limits Pakistan operations over ‘dollar shortage’

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,484
11
31,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan

DHL limits Pakistan operations over ‘dollar shortage’

Shipment of import express products to be suspended from March 15
RIZWAN ALAMabout an hour ago
Linkedin
272055362b6a2c7.jpg

Cargo company DHL on Monday announced to limit its operations in Pakistan till further notice amid a shortage of the US dollar in the country.
The multinational company has announced to limit its operations amid a ban on transferring dollar abroad from Pakistan.
“Due to non-availability of dollars, it has become difficult to continue operations,” the DHL Pakistan stated.




“With dollar payments not allowed to be transferred overseas, it is impossible for DHL Express to continue to deliver its full products,” the statement added.
The DHL Pakistan announced that it is suspending shipment of import express products from March 15.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Biggest Tractor Manufacturer Shuts Down Operations in Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
350
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dollar inflows from next week will improve reserves: SBP governor
Replies
1
Views
237
Dalit
Dalit
ghazi52
Exchange companies to remove cap on dollar rate
2
Replies
24
Views
800
Dalit
Dalit
ghazi52
Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage
Replies
1
Views
355
Clutch
Clutch
HAIDER
Pakistan braces for fuel shortages amid liquidity crisis
Replies
1
Views
250
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom