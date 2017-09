Dhaka’s strategic diplomacy over Rohingya issue yields success

Sheikh Shahriar Zaman

Published at 02:41 PM September 16, 2017

Last updated at 07:58 PM September 16, 2017

The world is beginning to stand behind Bangladesh on the refugee crisis due to decades of efforts

Results of these diplomatic moves by Bangladesh were noticeable in the two discussions held and a second statement issued by the UN Security Council on the Rohingya issue. Moreover, the European Parliament adopting a resolution and communication with different countries is an output of the efforts undertaken by Dhaka.



“The UN Security Council unanimously issued a statement over the Rohingya issue after nine long years. At the same time, the European Parliament resolution contains strong criticism,” Shahidul said.



“Initially, India and China faced criticism over their stance. Now they are sympathetic to Bangladesh’s plight,” the official said.



That China was concerned about the refugee crisis was evident in the fact that it did not veto the resolution in the UN Security Council, the official said.



“Delhi already promised Dhaka of help over the Rohingya crisis,” the official added.



Bangladeshi officials will hold several meetings with the high-ups of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council during the general assembly.



Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is going to organise a programme at the UN about the Rohingya issue on September 18, where his Bangladeshi counterpart AH Mahmood Ali has been invited.



In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov is supposed to sit with AH Mahmood next week.