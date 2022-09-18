What's new

Dhaka-Washington: A thaw in the offing?

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,625
-6
13,236

Dhaka-Washington: A thaw in the offing?​

Dhaka-Washington: A thaw in the offing?

Dhaka September 18, 09:48 AM Enayetullah Khan - Editor-in-Chief
Source: PID


While the political chessboard sets itself at home ahead of the run-up to the next elections - for which a fortnight’s window spanning the last week of 2023 and the first of 2024 has now officially been disclosed by the Election Commission - Sheikh Hasina’s government seems to smell more fertile ground overseas to get some points on the board.

Of course September always has the flavour of international relations about it, given its permanent slot for UNGA Week. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spent barely a week in the country between returning from the extreme scrutiny of a bilateral summit in India to jetting off again for New York City (via farewell to Queen Elizabeth) for the annual meet of the international family of nations. Even so, it proved a busy, as well as telling, even fruitful period for the premier.

Read:Buckingham Palace calling: King Charles thanks PM Hasina, wishes Bangladeshis well
Although ostensibly this visit will be to the UN, the reality is lost on no one that this will be the first time Prime Minister Hasina will be setting foot in the US since an apparent strain in ties caused by the Biden Administration’s sanctions imposed against RAB and seven of its current and former top officials, including the current chief of police, Benazir Ahmed, last December 10 - International Human Rights Day. Even IGP Benazir’s recent visit, thanks to a UN invite for which the US allows certain exemptions to its own policies, drew great interest among Bangladeshis both at home and abroad. By and large it passed without incident. The Hasina visit is shaping up to be more significant.

This was evidenced by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas seeking out an audience with the premier during her short stay in Dhaka. When an American envoy moves with such urgency, you can safely conclude something concrete is afoot. Interestingly, the US embassy’s statement following the meeting had no mention, not even as afterthought, of ‘human rights’ - on which the two sides haven’t seen eye-to-eye since President Biden took the reins in Washington. Rather, it spoke in glowing terms of ‘shared achievements over the 50 years of positive bilateral relations’ and setting the stage for the next fifty.
The range of issues discussed at the meeting included cooperation in economic development, security, climate change, Rohingya refugee assistance, and COVID-19, according to Ambassador Haas himself. While on the one hand there was the reiteration of US cooperation, particularly its remarkable contribution of vaccines (88 million doses) to Bangladesh during the pandemic, on the other there was acknowledgement of Bangladesh’s own achievements, including “remarkable economic progress, its leadership on climate change, its generosity in sheltering Rohingya refugees, and its tremendous contribution to global peacekeeping operations.”

The clincher came with the announcement of a “ministerial-level special session” of the two countries, along with other stakeholders, to be held on the sidelines of the UNGA. Word in the diplomatic quarter of Dhaka was that it was all about the signing of two preliminary defence deals - pretty basic ones that only set the grounds for defence purchases from American manufacturers. But reading the tea leaves, you couldn’t help but feel a more significant breakthrough might be in the offing.

Read UNGA lauds Bangladesh’s leadership in promoting culture of peace

Enayetullah Khan COSMOS Group

Enayetullah Khan

unb.com.bd

Dhaka-Washington: A thaw in the offing? | UNB

Of course September always has the flavour of international relations about it, given its permanent slot for UNGA Week. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spent barely a week in the country between returning from the extreme scrutiny of a bilateral summit in India to jetting off again for New York...
unb.com.bd
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Washington seeks Dhaka’s participation in new economic group.
Replies
10
Views
505
UKBengali
U
B
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina set to arrive in Delhi on September 5; trade and defence ties on talks table
Replies
1
Views
499
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina plays China card ahead of her visit to India
Replies
11
Views
269
bluesky
B
B
Biden hopes for stronger Dhaka-Washington ties, Writes to Hasina; Momen, Blinken meet in DC
2
Replies
28
Views
985
bdslph
bdslph
B
Congressional Bangladesh Caucus eyes strengthening Dhaka-Washington ties
Replies
0
Views
189
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom