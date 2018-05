Dhaka wants stronger defence ties with Riyadh

Published at 05:53 pm May 18th, 2018

In the last two years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Saudi Arabia thrice.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attends the concluding ceremony of Saudi Arabia-led joint grand military exercise "Gulf Shield-1"in the kingdom's eastern province of al-Jubail on April 16, 2018A senior government official, requesting anonymity, told the Bangla Tribune: “Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia both show interest to develop defence ties, but Dhaka has no intention to engage in any war.”The official said Dhaka’s core policy was that, without the mandate of the United Nations, it would not engage in any war and the same principle was followed in the Bangladesh-Kuwait defence pact, which was signed in 1997.Defence and Security Adviser to the Prime Minister Tarique Ahmed Siddique had attended Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition held last November while army, navy and air force chiefs visited Riyadh this year.The official said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have had defence ties for a long time and Dhaka should have made similar approach to make the bond with Riyadh stronger.Dhaka has joined Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition and taken part in different exercises including Gulf Shield-1, in which 22 countries participated.