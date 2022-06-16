Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

rainbowrascal said: In recent times, Bangladesh has also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Nepal to import 500 megawatts from the proposed 900MW run-of-the-river hydroelectric power plant – Upper Karnali Hydropower Project – which is supposed to be developed by India's GMR Group. Click to expand...

Upper Karnali Hydropower Project is quite large considering that its capacity is 900 MW. I wonder if the run-of-the-river type is feasible for such a big project.Anyway, this project is India's headache. BD will receive 56% of the power by paying cash money. However, BD will suffer if the concept does not work.I have no hydrological data to know if the water flows are so high all year round that it can continuously produce the same amount of power even in winter. Usually, reservoirs are built for such a big power project.However, BD private investment in other projects is very good news.