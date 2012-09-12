Dhaka urges US to legalise undocumented Bangladeshis

FE Report | Published: February 26, 2021 11:28:23Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with US Congresswoman Grace Meng on Wednesday (US time) to discuss the ways and means of further improving political and economic ties with Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the foreign ministry said on Thursday.US Congresswoman Grace Meng represents a large number of Bangladeshi Diaspora voters in New York, and always has been an active member of Bangladesh caucus in US Congress.Appreciating Biden Administration's liberal approach to immigration, Dr Momen called upon Congresswoman Meng to make efforts to legalise undocumented Bangladeshi Diaspora in the US through taking up the matter with the new US government.The Bangladesh Foreign Minister, referring to the celebration of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, invited Congresswoman Meng to visit the country with a group of US lawmakers to see the remarkable socio-economic progress achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and also the situation of the displaced Rohingyas.Dr Momen briefed the US lawmaker on Bangladesh's success in overcoming the Covid-19 challenges as well as on the existing conducive environment for foreign investment in the country, said the spokesperson.The Foreign Minister is currently visiting Washington DC on an official trip to reach out the new Administration to further enhance the bilateral relations and to convey Bangladesh's willingness to work closely with the new US Administration.