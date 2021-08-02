What's new

Dhaka Univ Prof sued under DSA for defaming Hindu Religious Sentiments

DU Correspondent
Tue Aug 3, 2021 12:00 AM


A law professor of Dhaka University was sued on Sunday under the Digital Security Act for a Facebook post that allegedly insulted the religious sentiment of Hindus.

Amit Bhowmik, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Jubo Parishad, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station against Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon.

Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (investigation), of the police station, said, "We will investigate and take action."
According to the complaint, the Facebook post of Prof Karzon "was ugly and defamatory; it hurt crores of Hindu people's religious sentiments as it went viral on social media."

The complaint said, "Prof Karzon posted it on purpose to create religious chaos and to embarrass the government of a non-communal country."

Prior to filing of the case, a general diary was lodged on the matter on July 24.

On July 31, a delegation of Bangladesh Hindu Lawyers' Council led by its president Sumon Kumar Roy met DU Vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman and submitted a written complaint, seeking action against Prof Karzon.

The accused professor told The Daily Star that the post he shared was a satire and when he realised that it could hurt someone's religious sentiment, he removed it and apologised in another post.

"I apologised, the case was filed only for harassing me."
Please observe the post below (it talks about a Bhagwan related joke about Milk and Alcohol), and Hindus getting triggered like anything (I don't believe the professor related this to anything in Hinduism yet they filled his Facebook page with horrible hate-filled malicious comments about his mother and wife).

Hindus in Bangladesh create their own situation ... for mistreatment by the majority, yet live under a legal protection unimaginable by Muslims in India. No pleasing these Hindus with a self-defeating prophecy.

 
But dindus will say Hindus are oppressed in Bangladesh..


Ignorant rats.



Bangladesh is the only country in the region with a sizable minority where people don't get lynched or forcefully converted..



But that doesn't stop sanghi rats from mouthing off.
 
I can't read bangla unfortunately, can you pls translate?
 
It is a satire and I have seen many such things in the name of Bhagwan in books written in west Bengal. Muslims usually react and start rioting but Hindus do not.

It is a good satire, I enjoyed the theme. Look at our society milkman has to move door to door and Sharabseller has to wait in his shop without moving.
 
