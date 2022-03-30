What's new

Dhaka to get subway network by 2030, says Obaidul Quader

Dhaka to get subway network by 2030, says Obaidul Quader

Published: March 29, 2022 21:42:10
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressing a function on the publication of a study to check the feasibility of the subway project at a city hotel on Tuesday
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressing a function on the publication of a study to check the feasibility of the subway project at a city hotel on Tuesday –PID Photo

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government has decided to set up subway train on four routes by 2030 at an estimated cost of $413.06 million so that people commute without hassle in a city infamous for its notorious traffic jams.

Speaking at a function on the publication of a study to check the feasibility of the subway project at a city hotel on Tuesday, he informed that subways will be launched on four more routes by 2040 and another five by 2050, reports bdnews24.com.

Although the subway project will be costly, Obaidul Quader sees no alternative to the plan.

Once the subway trains are launched, half of the 8 million commuters will be shifted underground, freeing up the streets from congestion, the road transport and bridgesminister said.

Moreover, the project will not disrupt traffic as the authorities will not need to acquire land or use the surface much for the subway, he said.

Obaidul Quader said the situation in Dhaka is inconsistent with the development of Bangladesh.

“The city was built without a plan. Underground rail is necessary in the situation. And it is possible to build a subway system in a city of 250 million by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina only,” the minister said.

The four proposed routes, to be launched by 2030, are:

⦿ Jhilmil in Keraniganj to Tongi junction via Tegharia Bazar, Musljim Nagar, Sadarghat, Gulistan, Kakrail, Hatirjheel, BG Press, Rajanigandha Market, Bhashantek Government High School, Kalshi, Uttara Sector-17, North Baunia, Uttara Sector-14, Uttara Sector-10 and Masimpur.

⦿ Gabtoli to Bhelebo union via Golartek, Turag City, National Zoo and Purbachal.

⦿ Keraniganj to Sonapur via Kamrangirchar, Lalbagh, Chawk Bazar, Noya Bazar, Sutrapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, Dhania, Rayerbagh, Matuail, Signboard, Sanarpar, Mouchak, Chittagong Road, and Kanchpur.

⦿ Jahangirnagar University to Chashara in Narayanganj via Ashula Model Town East, Uttara Sector-16, Uttara North, Azampur Kitchen Market, Shah Kabir’s Shrine North, Aftabnagar North, West Nandipara, Green Model Town, Matuail Roaf, Nandipara South, Barua South, Bashundhara South, Sunvalley Uttorpara, Shanir Akhra, Rayerbagh, East Mohhamdbagh, Fatullah Station and DC Office New Court.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Dhaka to get subway network by 2030, says Obaidul Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government has decided to set up subway train on four routes by 2030 at an estimated cost of $413.06 million so that people commute without hassle in a city infamous for its notorious traffic jams. Speaking at a function on...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
Black_cats said:
authorities will not need to acquire land or use the surface much for the subway, he said.
Hopefully it won’t look like NYC subway; utilitarian but antiquated for modern needs of maximizing the building of transit oriented developments that will help fund the rail system. Hong Kong’s subway network would seem to be a better model.
 
Black_cats said:
Speaking at a function on the publication of a study to check the feasibility of the subway project at a city hotel on Tuesday, he informed that subways will be launched on four more routes by 2040 and another five by 2050, reports bdnews24.com.
I like to use n+12 formula when it comes to Bangladesh’s prediction so Dhaka will probably get a subway network by 2042 and country wide subway may not happen until 2060

FuturePAF said:
Hopefully it won’t look like NYC subway; utilitarian but antiquated for modern needs of maximizing the building of transit oriented developments that will help fund the rail system. Hong Kong’s subway network would seem to be a better model.
With Bangladesh’s rainy season, a system like new York will shut down for 3 months every year
 

