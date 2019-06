The commission is expected to be formed under the Framework Agreement on Cooperation for DevelopmentThe government has undertaken a plan to form a commission on Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna (GBM) river basins, to manage water resources in the trans-boundary rivers, and get equitable share of water from these rivers."We have undertaken a plan to form an organization on Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna river basins, such as the River Basin Organization or the River Basin Commission,” Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said while placing the budget for fiscal 2019-20 in the parliament today, reports BSS.In his budget speech, he said the commission is expected to be formed under the Framework Agreement on Cooperation for Development, signed between Bangladesh and India in 2011, for water resource management and development of cross-border rivers through sub-regional cooperation.