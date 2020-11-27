Dhaka to demolish iconic railway station made during Pakistan period to extend metrorail









Bangladesh railway has finally agreed to relocate Kamlapur Railway Station to a nearby suitable place to pave the way for mass rapid transit line-6 and a multimodal hub construction project around Kamalapur Railway Station.



Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday said this at a press briefing at the Rail Bhaban and added that the authorities concerned agreed with the proposal but the final decision would come from the Prime Minister.



A sub-working group led by Japanese company Kazima Corporation has given the proposal and highlighted the technical aspects at a meeting.



Among others, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited representatives were also present at the meeting.



It also proposed to build similar one station building at the northern side of the existing historical structure.

Dhaka's first metro rail construction from Uttara to Kamalapur is underway. The last station is just in front of Kamalapur Railway Station. Whether the route of the metro rail will be changed or Kamalapur station will be shifted has been under discussion for a long time.



Metrorail and all its stations will be on the flyover, about 13 meters above the ground. As a result, the last station will cover the front of the existing Kamalapur Railway Station building.



The railway authorities didn't want to shift the station while Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) did not want to change the route. DMTCL said if the route is changed, the distance will be increased by two to three kilometers. It will also increase the cost. Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to extend Metro Rail to Kamalapur.

Changes need the permission of the Prime Minister.



In the end, the railway authorities agreed to move the Kamalapur station 130 meters north, according to the design of Japan's Kazima Corporation.



Uttara Phase-3 to Bangladesh Bank route of the mass rapid transit line-6 will carry 60000 passengers per hour form both the ends. On the other hand, in 2018, the government approved in principle the project to build a multimodal hub around Kamalapur station under public-private joint venture (PPP).



Under this, infrastructure will be constructed around Kamalapur station. There will be hotels, shopping malls, subways and flyovers. Multi-storey residential buildings will also be constructed.



Kazima Corporation of Japan has expressed interest in implementing the project. There have been three meetings and Kazima Corporation will work out a comprehensive plan in collaboration with the Bangladesh University of Engineering.



