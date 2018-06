Dhaka to be greener by 2019

Under this project ‘Jol Sobujey Dhaka’, some 19 parks and 12 playgrounds will be rejuvenated with walkways, gymnasiums, and green trees at an estimated cost of Tk200 crore.

Meanwhile, officials of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said that the work on ‘Green Dhaka’ at the cost of Tk400 crore is also running on full-swing currently after a slowdown following the sudden death of mayor Annisul Haque.

Various facilities are available in those parks and playgrounds with provision of walkway for morning and evening walking, open gymnasium, separate playground for children, various types of tree plantation to get fresh air, etc.



Among the facilities included in the Golapbagh ground are VIP gallery, gym, cricket ground, badminton court, football field, basketball and table tennis court, general gallery, separate toilets for men and women, club offices, sleeper, waiter, exercise equipment, Office rooms, security rooms, storerooms, shops and bus counters, etc. on the opposite side of the gallery.

"When the project will be fully implemented, Women, children, and the elderly people will enjoy playing sports in a clean environment as well as have the right to enjoy healthy recreation in Dhaka. Apart from this, development activities will play an important role in preventing social degradation. At the same time, youths will come out of the worst drug addiction” said Sayeed Khokon.