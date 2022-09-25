Dhaka takes note of Beijing's absence over Myanmar border tensions discussion​

International Desk | 24 Sep 2022, 18:19Photo: CollectedChina skipped Bangladesh's discussion over Myanmar's military activities on the border.Dhaka did not take China's non-response as normal. The Ministry of External Affairs of Bangladesh says they have "noticed" the matter. On the other hand, experts say that they are not "surprised" by China's stance on Myanmar, reported Bangladesh Live News.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the ambassadors and high commissioners of non-ASEAN countries working in Dhaka to inform them about Myanmar's military activities on the border. However, the Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh did not participate in it.This meeting was held on Tuesday morning at Rashtriya Guest House Padma. Ambassadors of Russia and India were not present but sent representatives. In addition to the European Union member countries, representatives of almost all countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Japan participated in the meeting. Experts see China's absence as a breach of diplomatic etiquette. At the same time, they consider this incident as China's clear support for Myanmar, reported Bangladesh Live News.An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who did not wish to be named, told News Bangla, "Although the heads of missions of almost all countries were called at a very short notice, they or their representatives came.""However, we did not find any representative of China. The ambassador might be busy with important work, but he could send a representative if he wanted. We are a little surprised that it was not sent," he added. Despite being part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and enjoying growth in trade and investments, Bangladesh refuses to be China's lackey.