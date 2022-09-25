What's new

Dhaka takes note of Beijing's absence over Myanmar border tensions discussion

Dhaka takes note of Beijing's absence over Myanmar border tensions discussion​

International Desk | 24 Sep 2022, 18:19


image-9161-1664022103.jpg

Photo: Collected

China skipped Bangladesh's discussion over Myanmar's military activities on the border.

Dhaka did not take China's non-response as normal. The Ministry of External Affairs of Bangladesh says they have "noticed" the matter. On the other hand, experts say that they are not "surprised" by China's stance on Myanmar, reported Bangladesh Live News.


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the ambassadors and high commissioners of non-ASEAN countries working in Dhaka to inform them about Myanmar's military activities on the border. However, the Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh did not participate in it.

This meeting was held on Tuesday morning at Rashtriya Guest House Padma. Ambassadors of Russia and India were not present but sent representatives. In addition to the European Union member countries, representatives of almost all countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Japan participated in the meeting. Experts see China's absence as a breach of diplomatic etiquette. At the same time, they consider this incident as China's clear support for Myanmar, reported Bangladesh Live News.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who did not wish to be named, told News Bangla, "Although the heads of missions of almost all countries were called at a very short notice, they or their representatives came."



"However, we did not find any representative of China. The ambassador might be busy with important work, but he could send a representative if he wanted. We are a little surprised that it was not sent," he added. Despite being part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and enjoying growth in trade and investments, Bangladesh refuses to be China's lackey.

This is further confirmation that China would be of no help in a conflict with Burma. In fact, China's "non-interference" charade might extend to not helping Bangladesh against India.
What Bangladesh needs is to kick off extensive military collaboration with West-friendly nation such as Turkey, South Korea, Indonesia, etc. to build up a strong local domestic military industry. In the short term, we have no choice but to buy/lease Western hardware despite strings as anything is much better than the current state of neutered military readiness.
Go for F-16s for MMRCAs if the US blocks Gripens. Other F-16 operators with advanced aerospace industries like Turkey, Indonesia, etc. might be able to help us keep the fleet operational in the long term if/when there are delays in US supply of spares and maintenance support. Bangladesh will never take an outright anti-US stance anyway so outright sancations at any point are unlikely.
A pro-West stance will take Bangladesh closer to the developed world in general - no fully developed nation is anti-West.
For instance, South Korea and Indonesia might be happy to welcome BD into the KF-21 and K-FX programs.
 
A friend in need is a friend indeed. China needs MM more than it needs Bangladesh. It is supporting the military Junta in MM since it came to power. It could not have captured power without the tacit Chinese approval.

চোরে না শোনে ধর্মের কাহিনী। China is also the same. MM is in its heart and it gives only lip service to BD. BD seems to be blind with a one-way love toward China. Both China and Russia are two enemy countries of BD.

So, BD must show prudence and maturity when it is China. China is not a BD friend. China needs Burma because it wants Rakhine gas and wants to use the Sittwe Port for its foreign trades.

A destabilized Rakhine will cause China to involve more with the Junta and America with BD. So, all the BD's diplomatic relationships must be re-aligned in that light.
 

