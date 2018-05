No reason to reject China consortium's proposal: BSEC chief

There is no basis for turning down the Chinese consortium's proposal to buy 25 percent stakes in Dhaka Stock Exchange and become a strategic partner, said M Khairul Hossain, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

Upon sensing that their offer will not be selected, Vikram Limaye, managing director and chief executive of the NSE, rushed in to Dhaka on Sunday and got straight into lobbying with BSEC, which will have the final word on the winning proposal.



Soon after, BSEC called the DSE's Chairman Abul Hashem and Managing Director KAM Majedur Rahman and asked them to further scrutinise both the proposals --

a move that was viewed by many as the stock market regulator doing the bidding for the Indian party.

“The Chinese consortium offered a much higher price than the Indian party but the former has no demutualisation experience. At the same time, NSE will not be allowed to buy DSE's shares at a lower price,” Hossain said. A consortium of Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) proposed to purchase 45 crore shares of the DSE for Tk 22 each as the strategic partner of the premier bourse.



It also offered technical support worth $37 million (about Tk 300 crore). In exchange, it sought for a seat at the DSE board and assured that it will not ask for any return on its investment for 10 years.



In contrast, a consortium led by NSE offered to purchase the same number of shares but for Tk 15 each. It also offered technical support but it did not give a monetary value. In exchange, it wanted two seats at the DSE board.