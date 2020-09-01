Dhaka Schoolgirl stabbed to death by stalker for refusing romantic proposal

Schoolgirl stabbed to death by stalker for refusing romantic proposal

Published at 09:29 am September 21st, 2020

'We could not say a word and Mizan took my sister to a dark alley and later stabbed her indiscriminately and fled the scene,' said the brother of the deceasedA tenth grader has reportedly been stabbed to death by a youth in Savar after she refused his proposal to have a romantic relationship.The incident took place on Girls' School Road in Palpara around 7pm on Sunday.The deceased, Nila Roy, 14, daughter of Narayan Roy, of Manikganj was being taken to a hospital by her brother Alok Roy when they were stopped by the accused Mizanur Rahman, 20.Afterwards, Nila was taken hostage and kidnapped at knifepoint on Sunday night around 7pm, police said.Relatives of the victim said the murder suspect Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, of the same locality, had been stalking her for long.He proposed to establish an affair but Nila rejected it on multiple occasions.“On Sunday night, Nila was suffering from a breathing problem so I was taking her to a hospital,” Alok said.“But on our way to the hospital, Mizan stopped our rickshaw, threatened us with two knives and took my sister hostage.“We could not say word and Mizan took my sister to a dark alley and later stabbed her indiscriminately and fled the scene,” Alok added.Hearing screams, Alok and locals rushed in and took the critically injured Nila to Enam Medical College and Hospital.She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment there.Savar Model police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Pavel Molla said a murder case has been filed in this connection.“The schoolgirl has been brutally stabbed at least five to six times. This is clearly a revenge attack and we are trying to catch the prime suspect of the case,” said Saiful Islam, inspector (Investigation) of Savar Model police station.