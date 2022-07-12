Dhaka saw an Eid exodus over two days. 6.6m mobile SIMs offer a glimpse​

Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.comPublished: 11 Jul 2022 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 04:24 PM BdSTUsers of more than 6.6 million mobile phone connections have left the capital on the first two days of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, according to Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.In a Facebook post on Monday, Jabbar revealed that the users of 6,578,866 SIM cards of four mobile phone operators streamed out of Dhaka on Friday and Saturday.Of them, 3,448,012 subscribers are Grameenphone users, 1,545,109 use Robi, 1,417,114 Banglalink and 168,631 Teletalk.In another Facebook post on Saturday, the minister said the users of more than 3.5 million mobile phone connections left Dhaka on Friday. Another 3 million SIM card users left the capital on Saturday.However, the figure does not reflect the total number of people who headed home for Eid as it does not take into consideration children without phones and those with multiple SIM cards.According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, children aged from 0 to 14 years make up 30.8 percent of the country’s population.