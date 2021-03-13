Dhaka residential buildings to be maximum eight storeys, Rajuk proposes

What's new

Black_cats

Published: March 12, 2021 17:11:51 | Updated: March 12, 2021 20:08:00

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has proposed to limit the height of residential buildings in capital Dhaka to eight-storey ones, aiming to build the city livable and planned one through population density zoning.

The limit for buildings in Gazipur and Narayanganj City Corporation and Savar Municipality has been fixed at six-storey ones under the Detailed Area Plan (DAP)-2035, reports UNB.

However, two more floors can be allowed in densely populated areas under special conditions, according to the DAP-2035 proposal.

DAP project director Ashraful Islam said that multi-storey buildings have been constructed in various parts of the capital without having the most civic amenities required for its residents.

“As many vehicles get in and out of a multi-storey building, the traffic creates congestion in that area if there’s no necessary road in the neighbourhood. There’s also a crisis in other such civic amenities. To address this situation, restrictions will be imposed on the height of residential multi-storey buildings, Ashraful Islam said.

There is also a proposal to build a multifaceted communication system through rail, road and waterway to connect different cities with Dhaka in order to lessen pressure on the central part of Dhaka.

PD Ashraful Islam said improved communication with Gazipur, Savar, Keraniganj and Narayanganj areas has been proposed to reduce the population density in Dhaka. Metrorail, elevated expressways and shipping have been proposed as modes of communication between central Dhaka and adjacent cities. Once the communication system with these cities is improved, people will be able to move around easily, reducing the pressure of traffic on central Dhaka.

Area-wise development plans visualising Dhaka of 2035 has been proposed in the new DAP. There are proposals to have three to four schools in each ward in addition to having 25 fields and parks.

Due to filling up of canals in different areas of the capital and construction of culverts and box culverts, waterlogging has become a common phenomenon in the capital during monsoon.
Therefore, it has been proposed to remove all the culverts and box culverts and bring back navigability there. If this proposal is implemented, a 58-km area of new waterways will be created in the DAP area.

Destranator

What a joke. Can't build high rise residential buildings because streets cannot handle the traffic.
Well why have congestions in the first place?
it is because the govt is too lazy and power hungry to decentralise.

The only way to save Dhaka is to partially adandon it by moving out the capital to a small town, setting up new model cities around the country with quality amenities and services (including quality educational institutions) and offering tax breaks and other incentives to businesess in Dhaka ro relocate.

It is unacceptable to have everything Dhaka centric in the age of e-governance and remote working.

The govt should hire IT experts to develop a training program for the moron bureaucrats to adapt to remote working. These idiots can't even sign a pdf document electronically.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Destranator said:
What a joke. Can't build high rise residential buildings because streets cannot handle the traffic.
Well why have congestions in the first place?
it is because the govt is too lazy and power hungry to decentralise.

The only way to save Dhaka is to partially adandoning it by moving out the capital to a small town, setting up new model cities with quality amenities and services (including quality educational institutions) and offering tax breaks and other incentives to businesess in Dhaka ro relocate.

It is unacceptable to have everything Dhaka centric in the age of e-governance and remote working.

The govt should hire IT experts to develop a training program for the moron bureaucrats to adapt to remote working. These idiots can't even sign a pdf document electronically.
My thoughts exactly. They need to build a dozen planned newer smart cities like Jolshiri and Purbachal, if you ask me.
 
Destranator

rishav said:
They need to build a satellite city next to dhaka and connect it to dhaka with nice wide expressway + semi HSR .
O bhai, not this again please. Purbachal is already being built. If we want to save Dhaka, we need to equip other parts of the country well enough so that people need not visit Dhaka at all.
 
bluesky

Black_cats said:
Due to filling up of canals in different areas of the capital and construction of culverts and box culverts, waterlogging has become a common phenomenon in the capital during monsoon.
Therefore, it has been proposed to remove all the culverts and box culverts and bring back navigability there. If this proposal is implemented, a 58-km area of new waterways will be created in the DAP area.
No waterlogging, please. This is how Dhaka will breathe. However, I just do not understand what harms the culverts are doing to navigability.

Dhaka's two City corporations should consider sending water to the underground water table through open pipes at places where waterlogging occurs. However, I have read that our great Municipalities are considering creating lakes to ease waterlogging.

I do not where they will make them, but this is an absurd idea in an area without mountains. Sending the excess water underground is the best solution.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Destranator said:
What a joke. Can't build high rise residential buildings because streets cannot handle the traffic.
Well why have congestions in the first place?
it is because the govt is too lazy and power hungry to decentralise.

The only way to save Dhaka is to partially adandon it by moving out the capital to a small town, setting up new model cities around the country with quality amenities and services (including quality educational institutions) and offering tax breaks and other incentives to businesess in Dhaka ro relocate.

It is unacceptable to have everything Dhaka centric in the age of e-governance and remote working.

The govt should hire IT experts to develop a training program for the moron bureaucrats to adapt to remote working. These idiots can't even sign a pdf document electronically.
Bruh we can't be this bad at city building , like be corrupt is one thing BUT not being able to build a proper planned city is another.

Like we better decentralize Dhaka before it gets even worse , Dhaka is on of the top worst cities in the world due to many reasons.

We could have planned back in the 90s but NOPE , of course political instability and no one caring for Dhaka.

I'm not sure if the government has plans to decentralize Dhaka , they better !
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

Incompetent baboons
They expect this city to grow with 8 story permits?
Anyways we did get 8 story permit from govt for our recent construction
 
