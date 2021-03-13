Dhaka residential buildings to be maximum eight storeys, Rajuk proposes

Published: March 12, 2021 17:11:51 | Updated: March 12, 2021 20:08:00Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has proposed to limit the height of residential buildings in capital Dhaka to eight-storey ones, aiming to build the city livable and planned one through population density zoning.The limit for buildings in Gazipur and Narayanganj City Corporation and Savar Municipality has been fixed at six-storey ones under the Detailed Area Plan (DAP)-2035, reports UNB.However, two more floors can be allowed in densely populated areas under special conditions, according to the DAP-2035 proposal.DAP project director Ashraful Islam said that multi-storey buildings have been constructed in various parts of the capital without having the most civic amenities required for its residents.“As many vehicles get in and out of a multi-storey building, the traffic creates congestion in that area if there’s no necessary road in the neighbourhood. There’s also a crisis in other such civic amenities. To address this situation, restrictions will be imposed on the height of residential multi-storey buildings, Ashraful Islam said.There is also a proposal to build a multifaceted communication system through rail, road and waterway to connect different cities with Dhaka in order to lessen pressure on the central part of Dhaka.PD Ashraful Islam said improved communication with Gazipur, Savar, Keraniganj and Narayanganj areas has been proposed to reduce the population density in Dhaka. Metrorail, elevated expressways and shipping have been proposed as modes of communication between central Dhaka and adjacent cities. Once the communication system with these cities is improved, people will be able to move around easily, reducing the pressure of traffic on central Dhaka.Area-wise development plans visualising Dhaka of 2035 has been proposed in the new DAP. There are proposals to have three to four schools in each ward in addition to having 25 fields and parks.Due to filling up of canals in different areas of the capital and construction of culverts and box culverts, waterlogging has become a common phenomenon in the capital during monsoon.Therefore, it has been proposed to remove all the culverts and box culverts and bring back navigability there. If this proposal is implemented, a 58-km area of new waterways will be created in the DAP area.