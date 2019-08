Dhaka mustn’t agree Delhi’s Akhaura land use proposal

After transit and transshipment facilities which have ultimately brought no significant financial benefits for Bangladesh and a proposal to use dedicated port spaces, India has now come up with the proposal for the use of the land of another sovereign country,

Some cross-border airports in Europe have come up as examples of such instances but what remains to be seen is that border protocol between Bangladesh and India is nowhere near the border management in Europe.

Besides, the officials viewing India’s proposal positively need to realise what India’s reaction could be if Bangladesh proposed the expansion of any project into the Indian territory given that India does not provide the lower riparian Bangladesh with its due share of the water of international rivers.