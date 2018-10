Dhaka-Moscow military talks Dec 3-5

Russia to look to sell high-value missiles

Moscow has proposed to hold the first-ever Russian-Bangladesh Working Group on Military-Technical Cooperation in Dhaka in December 3-5 when general election is likely to be held in the same month, according to officials in ministries.Russia has also expressed its willingness to cooperate in improving radar and air defence missile systems for the Bangladesh’s defence forces in addition to discussing realisation of the largest arms deal between two countries, they say.In 2013, Bangladesh inked a deal with Russia to avail military hardware including armoured vehicles and infantry weapons, air defence systems and Mi-17 transport helicopters worth one billion US dollar.The officials said Moscow was showing interest to sell high-value radar and air defence missile systems after Dhaka was considering procurement of ballistic-missiles-non-nuclear-warhead.Armed Forces Division has already sought consent from ministry of defence and ministry of foreign affairs to hold the proposed talks after getting the proposal from Russia by air commodore S M Shahnewaz, the defence attaché of the Bangladesh embassy in Moscow, on August 8.Inter Service Public Relations Directorate director lieutenant Colonel Alamgir Kabir, while talking to New Age on Saturday, said he had no knowledge about the proposed military talks between Bangladesh and Russia.He said he would communicate with higher authorities to know about the development.The ministries’ officials, however, confirmed that the Russians would talk on four issues on current military cooperation renewed with the signing of arms procurement deal on $1 billion suppliers’ credit in 2013.Among the proposals, Russia would discuss the realisation of five Mi-171 helicopters, overhauling and modernisation of MiG-29B aircraft and servicing of armoured vehicles, they said.Russian has also proposed modernisation of entire MiG fleet and after support of Yak-130 aircraft in its prospective issues of discussion.Bangladesh Air Force has 8 MiGs procured from Russia since 1999 and introduced 16 Yak-130 but 13 are in now in operation.