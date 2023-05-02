Dhaka Metro rail route to be extended to Tongi

Metro rail route to be extended to Tongi
Dhaka will have a people-friendly public transportation system by 2030, says an official
File Photo of Dhaka Metro Rail Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Tribune Desk
Published: April 28, 2023 9:12 PM
The metro rail service from Uttara's Diabari is going to be extended to Tongi in order to ease transportation in Dhaka, according to an official from the Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD).
“The MRT Line-6 will be extended up to Motijheel by November. The work on extending Line 2 and Line 6 from Diabari to Tongi is yet to be completed. Japan will provide further cooperation,” RTHD Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, who is accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her visit to Japan, said on Friday.
He further said that the work on the metro rail from Motijheel to Kamalapur Railway Station would be completed by 2026, and the construction from Diabari to Tongi would begin after that.
The official added that Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has expressed interest in constructing the other lines and an agreement has been signed with them.
“The Dhaka metro rail project was initiated by the prime minister so that the Dhaka citizens can have improved public transportation. She inaugurated the MRT Line-6 and directed that Dhaka should have a people-friendly public transportation system by 2030,” the official added.
Nuri mentioned that many organizations are interested in the remaining MRT lines, saying: "Everyone is showing interest now. The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Korea and the World Bank are also expressing interest."
Earlier in April, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed hope that the metro rail's Agragaon-Motijheel section would open for traffic in November.
"The work on metro rail is progressing fast and is nearing completion... We will be able to complete the work of MRT Line-6 this year," the minister said.
The MRT Line-6 is being built at a total cost of Tk33,471.99 crore. The project cost was increased to over Tk33 crore in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in July last year as the length of the metro rail had been extended by 1.16 km.
Over one million people used the metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon in the first three months of operation, earning its authorities about Tk6.2 crore in revenue. The service also drew massive crowds during the recent Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
The metro rail stayed operational during the Eid holidays and even on Eid day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the Uttara-Agargaon section of the metro rail on December 28 last year.
