Dhaka is so tiny, and crowded, but there are gobs of unused land North-East, and North-West of the city

How does Bangladesh's land policy work?
I do see from Google maps, there are some meek attempts at organised development, but otherwise these are open fields.
I realised that Dhaka is a very populous city, but it only now struck me how physically small it is if you don't count adjacent districts.
I do see from Google maps, there are some meek attempts at organised development, but otherwise these are open fields.
I realised that Dhaka is a very populous city, but it only now struck me how physically small it is if you don't count adjacent districts.