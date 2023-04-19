Dhaka gets quieter as Eid exodus begins

At least two million people are expected to leave Dhaka and surrounding areas by Thursday ​

UNBPublished: April 19, 2023 9:18 AM | Last updated: April 19, 2023 9:18 AMRoads in Dhaka are wearing a deserted look as people have started to leave the capital to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones in their village homes.At least two million people are expected to leave Dhaka and surrounding areas by Thursday, said non-governmental organisation National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways.The number will increase further on Friday, it said.A huge number of people left the city from Tuesday afternoon as it was the last workday in government, semi-government and many private offices before the Eid-ul-Fitr..This year, the five-day Eid holiday started on Wednesday.According to the NCPSRR data, about 15 million people from Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj visit their village homes every year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Of these, 20 percent will go using waterways and 20 percent by railways.Mohammad Shahid Mia, president of NCPSRR said around 30 lakh people will leave Dhaka by waterways in nine days before Eid from April 13 to April 21.Among these, three lakh people will go to different coastal districts through Sadarghat Terminal every day and the remaining three lakh Eid holiday makers will go through Narayanganj river port.Besides, the Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) said, about nine million people will leave Dhaka by road on Eid, which is 60% of the total Eid holidaymakers.Meanwhile, about three million more people will go by train.Later, a large number of people left Abdullahpur for the same destinations from early Wednesday morning to 11am Wednesday.However, the number of homebound people living Dhaka is relatively low now, it will increase in the evening, he said.Replying to a question the traffic police official said most of the buses left Abdullapur as per schedule.Assistant commissioner (Darus Salam zone) under Mirpur traffic division, Iftekharul Islam said rush of homebound people started early Wednesday and it continued till 8 am.He also said that most of the buses left Gabtoli for different destinations almost in time.Sources at Saidabad bus stand said most of the buses left the terminal maintaining schedule for Chittagong and Sylhet road as well as other destinations.Similarly, sources of the Kamalapur railway station said most of the trains left the station as per schedule from early morning.