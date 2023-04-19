What's new

Dhaka gets quieter as Eid exodus begins

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,197
7
36,704
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

At least two million people are expected to leave Dhaka and surrounding areas by Thursday



Dhaka Gets Quieter 3 Mehedi Hasan

Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
UNB
Published: April 19, 2023 9:18 AM | Last updated: April 19, 2023 9:18 AM

Roads in Dhaka are wearing a deserted look as people have started to leave the capital to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones in their village homes.

At least two million people are expected to leave Dhaka and surrounding areas by Thursday, said non-governmental organisation National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways.

dhaka-gets-quieter-2--mehedi-hasan.jpeg
Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune


The number will increase further on Friday, it said.

A huge number of people left the city from Tuesday afternoon as it was the last workday in government, semi-government and many private offices before the Eid-ul-Fitr..

This year, the five-day Eid holiday started on Wednesday.

According to the NCPSRR data, about 15 million people from Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj visit their village homes every year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Of these, 20 percent will go using waterways and 20 percent by railways.

Mohammad Shahid Mia, president of NCPSRR said around 30 lakh people will leave Dhaka by waterways in nine days before Eid from April 13 to April 21.

Among these, three lakh people will go to different coastal districts through Sadarghat Terminal every day and the remaining three lakh Eid holiday makers will go through Narayanganj river port.

Besides, the Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) said, about nine million people will leave Dhaka by road on Eid, which is 60% of the total Eid holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, about three million more people will go by train.

Later, a large number of people left Abdullahpur for the same destinations from early Wednesday morning to 11am Wednesday.

However, the number of homebound people living Dhaka is relatively low now, it will increase in the evening, he said.

dhaka-gets-quieter-1--mehedi-hasan.jpeg
Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Replying to a question the traffic police official said most of the buses left Abdullapur as per schedule.

Assistant commissioner (Darus Salam zone) under Mirpur traffic division, Iftekharul Islam said rush of homebound people started early Wednesday and it continued till 8 am.

He also said that most of the buses left Gabtoli for different destinations almost in time.

Sources at Saidabad bus stand said most of the buses left the terminal maintaining schedule for Chittagong and Sylhet road as well as other destinations.

Similarly, sources of the Kamalapur railway station said most of the trains left the station as per schedule from early morning.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Dhaka saw an Eid exodus over two days. 6.6m mobile SIMs offer a glimpse
Replies
0
Views
396
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Dhaka-Cattogram 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Replies
5
Views
376
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Children back to their Tetultola playground
Replies
2
Views
326
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh gets back 75 decimals of disputed land on Naogaon border after 50 years
Replies
7
Views
275
mulj
M
B
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM Hasina
Replies
3
Views
809
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom