Dhaka Gate to return to its past glory​

Thu Jul 14, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 14, 2022 12:00 AMThis is the current state of Dhaka Gate, uncared for and surrounded by weeds. Photo: Palash KhanThis is the current state of Dhaka Gate, uncared for and surrounded by weeds. Photo: Palash KhanOnce upon a time, it used to mark the terminus of the largest city of undivided Bengal; currently it lies uncared for, surrounded by bushes, covered by posters, in a shadowy corner of Dhaka University campus.It is the Dhaka gate, popularly known as the gate of Mir Jumla, the Mughal governor of Bengal, renowned for securing Dhaka and its inhabitants from the raids of pirates. From 17th to the beginning of the 19th century, this gate was the main entrance to Dhaka city which, at that time, flourished on the banks of the Buriganga.Currently, its side walls are covered with moss and algae. The central pillar is being used as a panel for sticking posters and advertisements.Dhaka Gate is enlisted as one of the oldest Mughal architectures in Dhaka.If all goes according to plan, however, the structure will take on a new look, as seen in the proposed design. Photo: Palash KhanIf all goes according to plan, however, the structure will take on a new look, as seen in the proposed design. Photo: Palash KhanAfter the re-establishment of Dhaka as the capital of Bengal in 1660, the city expanded rapidly -- stretching up to Jafrabad in the west, Postogola in the east, and Tongi Bridge in the north. Mir Jumia II was appointed as the subahdar of Bengal by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at the time, and it was he who constructed the gate.A residential area was established around the gate at that time. It was known as Shujatpur and Chistia. During those days, Dhaka was frequently attacked from the north by Magh and Portuguese pirates. It is generally believed that the gate was apparently a border of Dhaka and was built to counter the pirates.It was later rebuilt by Charles Dawes in 1825.Currently, it resides in the DU area near Curzon Hall and Shishu Academy.The Dhaka South City Corporation has recently taken up a project to restore the gate.Heritage specialist Prof Abu Sayeed, who is heading the project, said, "We'll give it a look that will make visitors actually understand that there was a gate of great significance here a long time ago.""There were three pillars each on two sides of the gate, of which, one was broken. We will restore those," he added.Pinnacles on the pillar's top will be added and lights will be set up, Sayeed said. "A panel board will be set up at the gate, where Dhaka Gate's history will be written."DSCC chief town planner Md Sirajul Islam said a gate of such historic importance cannot be ignored.He said DSCC appointed Prof Sayeed as a consultant due to his experience in renovating heritage sites."Around Tk 74 lakh will be required for the renovation. So far, the initial design's drawing has been submitted," he said.It will take around two months to complete the tender procedure, after which they will start construction work, which would take six months to be completed, he said.